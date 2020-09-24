Decisions Lens wins Grand Award in the 15th Annual 2020 IT World Award®

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decision Lens announced today that Network Products Guide, the industry’s leading technology research and advisory guide, has awarded Decision Lens four awards including the prestigious Grand Award in the 15th Annual 2020 Network PG’s IT World Awards®.



Decision Lens was recognized as the winner in every category in which it competed, which were:

Gold Winner : Integrated IT Portfolio Analysis

The IT World Awards are industry and peer recognitions from Network Products Guide honoring achievements of the world’s best in organizational performance, product and service innovations, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in information technology and cyber security.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2020 award winners. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in November.

Decision Lens CEO, John Saaty, said: “It’s an honor to be named a winner by IT World Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition. We are proud of the work we have done to develop an industry leading strategic portfolio and IT planning solution including the recently launched Decision Lens Accelerate.”

For a complete list of the 2020 IT World Award winners announced today, visit https://networkproductsguide.com/winners/2020-it-world-awards/

About the IT World Awards

As industry’s leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology and digital + cyber security. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America and organizations from all over the world participate each year. Learn more about the IT World Awards at https://networkproductsguide.com

About the SVUS Awards

SVUS Awards are conferred in eleven programs: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, The Globee® Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Info Security Products Guide’s Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the Network Products Guide’s IT World Awards®, One Planet® American + World Business Awards, the Pillar World Awards®, the PR World Awards® for Public Relations and Communications, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the SVUS Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the SVUS Awards at https://svusawards.com

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens is portfolio planning software that enables organizations to create dynamic and scalable plans where course corrections are informed by a regular convergence of strategy, data, and performance. Our software's algorithms enable forward progress towards the execution of strategy through automated recommendations, smarter resource allocation, enterprise visibility, and better results.

For more information, contact Decision Lens at 703-399-2100 or www.decisionlens.com.

Contact:

Rana Yamak

ryamak@decisionlens.com