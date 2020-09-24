Infidelity Recovery Specialist, Sal Harper, Invited For Interview at Prestigious ‘Freedom From Trauma’ Summit

Over 40 experts from all over the world share wisdom & teachings on the many ways you can heal from the abuse, pain and trauma of your past.

"We heal when our body is in a state of peace and we get into that state by practicing self-care.” ”
— Sal Harper
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sal Harper will appear in an interview with Richa Badami, author of "Coming Home to the Heart" and facilitator/organizer of the Freedom From Trauma Summit during the week of Monday, Sept 21st. The summit brings together over 40 speakers and leaders in their prospective fields to discuss different modalities they use to assist clients in overcoming past trauma

More and more therapists are incorporating "non traditional practices" into talk therapy to help clients move through deep wounds to a place of healing. "Self-Care is an important part of the healing process; without it, the body stays in a fight/flight/freeze state in the form of worry, stress and anxiety." says Harper. “We heal when our body is in a state of peace and we get into that state by practicing self-care.”

Sal Harper is an Infidelity Recovery Specialist who experienced “crisis” in her own marriage. She experienced first-hand the lies, deceit and emotional trauma that infidelity and pornography/sexual addiction took in her own marriage. By taking what life handed her, Harper set out on a mission to help others that are struggling and searching for a confidential method to recover and heal from betrayal.

The discovery of infidelity, whether a one-time occurrence or the result of pornography/sexual addiction, is excruciating. The fallout that is triggered can be painful and ongoing. Complete recovery from this traumatizing experience is slow and in many cases, rare… leaving women confused, uncertain and in complete chaos.

About Sal Harper: Sal Harper is an Infidelity Recovery Specialist, Public Speaker, Consultant, and Entrepreneur who experienced first-hand the lies, deceit and emotional trauma that betrayal took in her own marriage.
Today, Sal is passionate in helping others overcome infidelity through 1-on-1 coaching, local and online support groups, and a private training program that enables women to move through the pain faster in order to create a healthier, happier and more abundant life.

For additional information, visit SalHarper.com or call 704.448.6510 to schedule a Consultation.

You just read:

