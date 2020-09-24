Savour: A Culinary Festival Combines the Food We Love and Support for Canadians Living with Multiple Sclerosis

Canadian Chefs including Rob Gentile and Vikram Vij offer one-of-a-kind online cooking experience as part of culinary festival supporting the MS Society of Canada from October 2-4

This fall, the MS community, chefs and participating restaurants across the country will come together to explore a variety of cuisines through Savour: A Culinary Festival. Savour combines cuisine and cause in the ultimate pairing: the food we love and supporting Canadians affected by MS.

From October 2 to 4, participants can connect in a variety of ways:

From the comfort of your own kitchen! The Chef at Home Experience includes a hands-on demonstration from Canadian chefs over video. Each chef will share the recipe and ingredients list ahead of time and then walk you through the cooking experience followed by a Q&A. The Chef at Home Experience features Chef Rob Gentile, known for his innovative Italian cuisine, guest judge on Food Network, Top Chef Canada and Wall of Chefs and celebrated Chef Vikram Vij, owner of Vij’s Group of Restaurant, cookbook author and TV personality known for his role in Dragon’s Den and Food Network. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to support the tens of thousands of Canadians living with MS. Limited tickets are available. Ticket prices range from $25 to $95 depending on the chef and the experience.

Restaurants in your community will be donating a portion of sales to support Canadians living with MS while displaying Canada’s diverse culinary scene. Order take-out, delivery or visit a local restaurant in your community socially distanced to take part. For a full list of participating restaurants or if you’re a restauranteur wanting to get involved visit savourfestival.ca. Host a virtual dinner party! Turn your Friday night dinner plans into a group hangout online where you can enjoy coming together over good food and good friends and ask for a small donation to go towards supporting people affected by MS.



“Savour provides Canadians with a fun and rare opportunity to connect through food while supporting the MS community. There’s a certain level of connectivity that we’re all missing right now. This is a chance to come together at our respective dining room tables and share a meal, share an experience, support our local communities and at the same time raise funds for life-changing MS research, programs, and services for those living with MS across Canada,” says Pamela Valentine, president and CEO, MS Society of Canada.

Information on this annual initiative that kicks off October 2, can be found by visiting savourfestival.ca.

Additional quotes from Celebrity Chef participants:

Rob Gentile – “Cooking is sacred to me, it’s my whole life. To have the opportunity to support a cause very close to my heart through the shared, joyful experience of cooking together with people in homes across the country is an honour. It’s going to be something special that I’m really looking forward to.”

Vikram Vij – “Participate and join me for an exciting culinary class at Savour. Learn how to make an authentic Indian dish while donating to the MS Society of Canada. Namaste.”

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world. On average, 11 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). It is considered an episodic disease meaning that the severity and duration of illness and disability can vary and are often followed by periods of wellness. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides information, support and advocacy to people affected by MS, and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 for more information, to get involved, or to support Canadians affected by MS by making a donation.

