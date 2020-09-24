Super League Surges in Monthly KPIs; Shows Significant Growth In Multiple Areas

Broadcast partnerships have also increased, driven by interest in the company’s fully-remote production capabilities and patented visualization technology

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players around the world, continues to enjoy a consistently strong period of audience growth, even during the challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic.



To date in 2020, Super League has delivered 191 episodes of original content across Snapchat and Instagram, which is three times the content produced in all of 2019. Having become a fully-operational remote studio within weeks of the pandemic lockdown in the U.S., Super League’s video team was able to ramp up monthly production, doubling output compared to the beginning of the year. The expanded activity reflects a material increase in consumer demand for Super League content. As previously announced, Super League passed the one billion video view mark over the summer and is now closing in on 1.5 billion views.

Production activity has expanded as well through a growing roster of partners, including Tencent, Capcom, Topgolf, Gen.G Esports, Wounded Warrior Project, and more, as brands contract to use Super League’s fully-remote production services and patented visualization technology to provide broadcast-quality live streaming services for multiple programs and initiatives.

Super League continues to surpass multiple benchmarks for 2020. To date, these metrics include:

More than 4 0 million hours of total gameplay , across all platforms, which is approaching three times the amount seen in all of 2019

, across all platforms, which is approaching three times the amount seen in all of 2019 The quadrupling of Super League’s social media audience, which now stands at 1.7 million across Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch

across Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch More than 2.3 million registered users, which surpasses the goal of 2 million the company set for all of 2020



“We were already seeing significant audience and registered user growth last year, but never would we have imagined we would be seeing these huge increases,” says Ann Hand, CEO of Super League Gaming. “Following our commitment to building a first-class sales team in 2020, we are starting to see our monetization efforts catch up to this growth in engagement. In addition, we have begun driving revenue through direct player monetization - just like the publishers do with in-game transactions. This is a breakout year for Super League, and we are focused on making the most of it.”

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth.

