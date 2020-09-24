Akouos to Present at Upcoming October Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS), a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing potential gene therapies for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide, today announced that Manny Simons, Ph.D., M.B.A., CEO, President and co-founder, will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences in October:



Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit. Fireside chat on Thursday, October 1 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Fireside chat on Thursday, October 1 at 8:00 a.m. ET Chardan Annual Genetic Medicines Conference. Fireside chat on Monday, October 5 at 8:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast of each fireside chat will be accessible through the investors section of the company’s website at www.akouos.com. To access the webcasts, please go on to the Akouos website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. Replays of each webcast will be available on Akouos’s website for 14 days following the conferences.

About Akouos

Akouos is a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing gene therapies with the potential to restore, improve, and preserve high-acuity physiologic hearing for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide. Leveraging its precision genetic medicine platform that incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector library and a novel delivery approach, Akouos is focused on developing precision therapies for forms of sensorineural hearing loss. Headquartered in Boston, Akouos was founded in 2016 by leaders in the fields of neurotology, genetics, inner ear drug delivery, and AAV gene therapy.

