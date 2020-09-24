Canon’s EOS C70 brings the power of the RF Mount to its Cinema EOS System range

Canon Europe (https://www.Canon-Europe.com/) today announces the launch of the EOS C70 – a compact, versatile camera that is the first to combine the powerful image quality of Canon’s Cinema EOS System range with the portability and flexibility of its EOS R line-up. For the first time ever, filmmakers using a Canon Cinema EOS System camera can enjoy the incredible possibilities of the powerful RF lens range.

The EOS C70’s design makes it perfect for a broad range of uses including documentaries, productions of all sizes, news gathering and now even social media – thanks to its unique vertical shooting capability. Its size and features enable filmmakers to shoot handheld or on a drone or gimbal – giving them enhanced creative freedom. What’s more, it offers multiple recording formats to SD cards – including 4K up to 120 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit in XF-AVC (All-I or Long-GOP), and MP4 in HEVC (H.265) or H.264 – providing filmmakers with the abilitiy to meet diverse production requirements.

Also launching today is the Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x – an EF Lens to RF Mount adapter giving filmmakers the freedom to use the entire EF lens line-up with the EOS C70, enhancing compatibility across two of Canon’s most popular lens lines.

Compact camera, cinema quality

Filming with DSLR and mirrorless cameras is growing in popularity. The EOS C70 bridges the gap between two Canon product portfolios – the compact DILC line-up and Cinema EOS System cameras. Adopting Canon’s RF Mount – which has a short flange back – made the compact design of the EOS C70 possible. While the camera is the smallest and lightest in Canon’s Cinema EOS System line-up, it is packed with features that support a versatile range of professional video requirements. It has 13 assignable buttons, a multi-functional hand grip for ease of operability, professional input/output terminals including HDMI and 2x mini XLR terminals for audio, as well as an independent ventilation system. Additionally, a new, thinner ND filter system, which gives up to 10-stops of ND filtration, provides filmmakers with greater control of exposure and depth of field.

Bringing the world of RF to cinema

Canon’s RF lens line-up is renowned for its excellent image quality and functionality. The Mount technology is engineered to provide advanced benefits for video use and is ideal for Canon’s Cinema EOS System range. Such capability gives filmmakers using the EOS C70 a comprehensive choice of high-quality lenses from the expanding RF range – including telephoto, zoom, high-quality primes, wide aperture and macro lenses. For optimal image stabilisation, the EOS C70 enables Combination IS which brings together the Optical IS in RF lenses and the Electronic IS in the camera body for outstanding stabilisation performance – even when shooting handheld. The enhanced communication capability between the lens and the camera also unlocks additional features such as the ability to display the object distance on the camera’s LCD monitor.

The Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x employs an optical conversion to capture a Full Frame angle of view of an EF lens even when used with a Super 35mm sensor, as well as an increased light transmission of approximately 1-stop. The adapter enables full communication between the EF lens and camera body, providing continued support for Canon’s extensive range of EF lenses. Auto Focus, peripheral illumination and chromatic aberration correction, and the transfer of lens metadata is also fully supported when using the Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x.

Impeccable 4K image quality

Taking advantage of its Super 35mm Dual Gain Output (DGO) sensor, seen in the highly acclaimed EOS C300 Mark III, the EOS C70 delivers exceptional image quality with over 16 stops of dynamic range. Much like the EOS C300 Mark III, the EOS C70 produces the same true-to-life, cinematic colours, exceptionally clean low-light image quality and superb HDR acquisition capabilities. Thanks to the DGO sensor, and powerful DIGIC DV 7 processor the EOS C70 is an ideal choice for professionals looking to produce high-quality content in 4K. It also supports slow motion capture with 4K 120p recording – with Dual Pixel CMOS AF support, as well as audio recording. For those who desire higher frame rates, 180p is also available in Super16 mode. Recording to Dual SD cards in Canon’s XF-AVC format with 4K 4:2:2 10-bit, the EOS C70 captures high resolution footage for a wide range of applications, from documentary and journalism to music videos and web-based content.

Enhanced support functions

The EOS C70 boasts a number of ‘firsts’ for the Cinema EOS System range. In addition to supporting Canon’s renowned Dual Pixel AF System, it is also the first Cinema EOS System camera to feature the revolutionary EOS iTR AF X (Intelligent Tracking and Recognition) system seen in the newly-launched EOS R5. The system uses a face and head detection algorithm developed using deep learning technology. Working in conjunction with Face Detection AF, this feature greatly improves the reliability of focusing on, and tracking the subject. Likewise, the EOS C70 also introduces Auto ISO to the Cinema EOS System range for the first time.

Canon also breaks new ground with the EOS C70, as the first Cinema EOS System camera with a dedicated vertical shooting mode, designed to support the capture of content for social media and digital signage.

Simple storage and workflows

The EOS C70 features several recording options at resolutions from 4K, UHD, 2K, and Full HD. Designed for content producers who want to streamline their post production workflows, the Dual SD card slots support high-speed UHS-II media - with a variety of configurations such as double slot, relay and simultaneous recording. For the first time in a Cinema EOS camera, it is now possible to record different formats, resolutions and bit depths on each media card slot, offering a truly flexible workflow.

Also launching today is the the CJ20ex5B IASE S, a 2-in-1 UHDxs-class lens with a powerful 20x zoom range and 5mm wide-angle which expands Canon’s range of industry-leading 4K broadcast lenses for 2/3-inch sensor cameras.

More information about the EOS C70 and Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x can be found here:

https://bit.ly/32VEbcw

https://bit.ly/2G7JuMZ

https://bit.ly/3kBkxJ0

The new camera will be announced on Canon Vision – a platform launching at 14:00 CEST on Thursday 24th September 2020 which reproduces the trade show environment virtually. To visit Canon Vision and to view the programme of events the platform will be hosting, please register at the following link: https://bit.ly/3mJqBBb

Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa says, “We are incredibly proud to launch the new Canon cinema cameras that is a compact camera, with cinema quality, a product of this calibre to our pro-imagining cinema product range. The world of technology, as well as our customers’ expectations, is ever evolving. Our innovative spirit ensures that our product offering is world class. Such is the case with the EOS C70, the first cinema EOS system camera to use the RF mount - it creates endless possibilities for both film professionals and customers who simply want to have one of the best products in their hands. We bring people and technology together, and we will continue to create endless possibilities.”

EOS C70 Key Features:

RF Mount system

The Cinema EOS C70 uses Canon’s new 4K Super 35mm DGO sensor with HDR capabilities

High frame rate 4K shooting at 120fps with audio recording & DPAF

Dual SD card slots allowing for simultaneous recording in multiple formats

Improved Dual Pixel Auto Focus with intelligent tracking and a new touch user interface

Compatible with the new Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x giving users access to the extensive range of Canon EF mount lenses

