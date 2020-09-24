Graph database Market Projected to Reach $3.73 Bn by 2026 | CAGR 24.5%
A surge in the adoption of graph database software in the healthcare industry, an increase in application areas drive the growth of the graph database market.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in adoption of graph database software in the healthcare industry, increase in application areas, requirements for enhanced response time & accuracy in finding out new data correlations, and rise in dispersion of connected data to perk up marketing performance fuel the growth of the global graph database market. On the other hand, lack of technical experts and high initial expenditure curb the growth to some extent. However, upsurge in usage of virtualization in big data analytics and technological advancements in a graph database is expected to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.
The global graph database market was pegged at $651 million in 2018 and is estimated to hit $3.73 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.
Request Sample Report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5359
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as many Asian countries are leveraging information-intensive technologies to gain a competitive edge over other players. Companies from this region are digitizing rapidly and promoting emerging technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT), mobility, cloud, and analytics. Rapid digitization has resulted in the production of large volumes of unstructured data. This trend is expected to provide significant opportunities for graph database market in the upcoming years
By component, the software segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2026. The services segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.4% throughout the forecast period.
Do Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5359
The leading market players analyzed in the global graph database market report include Franz Inc., DataStax, Neo4j, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Objectivity Inc., Oracle Corporation, OrientDB, MongoDB, Stardog Union Inc., and Teradata Corporation. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.
By geography, North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain the lion's share by the end of 2026. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 27.8% during the estimated period. The other two regions analyzed in the market report include Europe and LAMEA.
Access full summary at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/graph-database-market
By end-users, the IT & telecom segment held the largest share in 2018, generating more than two-fifths of the global market. At the same time, the transportation & logistics segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 34.5% during the study period.
Similar Reports:
• Simulation Software Market Expected to Reach $10,029 Million by 2025
• WebRTC Market Expected to Reach $45.91 Billion by 2027
• Contactless Payments Market Expected to Reach $27.23 billion by 2023
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn