Tiqets’ US Awakens Week Highlights Exclusive New Experiences From Newly Reopened Museums and Attractions

Amsterdam, 24 September 2020 - 15 museums and attractions will represent the US in the global Tiqets Awakening Weeks. The US Awakens is the last week of a six-week program spanning six countries spotlighting a host of exclusive online and offline activities from venues like Florida Aquarium, 9/11 Memorial & Museum, and the Museum of Ice Cream.

From 29 September - 5 October, Tiqets, one of the world's leading online booking platforms for museums and attractions, will host the US Awakens, a week of free virtual experiences and exclusive activities to celebrate the reawakening of culture. The US is the last country spotlighted in the Tiqets Awakening series, editions of which also took place in the UK, France, Spain, the Netherlands and Italy.

Participating venues in the US span the whole country, from Universal Studios in Florida and the Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York.

All virtual experiences in the US Awakens Week will be held from 30 September - 4 October, and participation is free for everyone upon registration:





Florida Aquarium, 30 September 08:30h - 09.30h (USA Time GMT -4).

Empire State Building, 30 September 10:00h - 11:00h (USA Time GMT -4).

Aquarium of the Bay, 30 September 10:00h - 11:00h (USA Time GMT -4).

9/11 Memorial & Museum, 1 October 08:30h - 09.30h (USA Time GMT -4).

Fotografiska, 1 October 11:30h - 12:30h (USA Time GMT -4).

Museum of Ice Cream, 4 October 10:30h - 11:30h (USA Time GMT -7).

"The new reality of the global pandemic has provided opportunities to explore new, creative ways to engage with our audiences," says Pam Harris, Executive Director of Fotografiska. "We are excited to participate in the Tiqets Awakening Weeks campaign to virtually share the work of Cooper & Gorfer and welcome people back to culture in a safe way."

These one-of-a-kind virtual sessions give local venues the opportunity to connect with international audiences who may not be able to travel yet, but still want to experience the best the country has to offer.





The launch of new exhibitions and experiences for locals

In addition to the online experiences, participating venues are also highlighting their new hygiene measures and any new activities available since their reopening. Some of these new activities include a countryside exhibition at the Guggenheim, by AMO/Rem Koolhaas, about the radical changes made on new relevance amid the pandemic; exploring one of world’s oldest and largest art museums at the Art Institute of Chicago; and discovering a world under the sea with whale sharks, beluga whales and other marine life at the Georgia Aquarium.

The campaign will invite locals in each market to safely reawaken their cultural centers by experiencing these newly launched or updated exhibitions and activities, learning about the new hygiene measures venues have implemented, and participating in giveaways and special deals.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with a wide array of venues across the United States to facilitate and host a week of free virtual experiences and online activities,” says Daniel Hackett, Americas Regional Director of Tiqets. ”Our venue partners, like all museums and attractions worldwide, continue to face unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. With closed borders, it is even more imperative that we fulfill the Tiqets mission, and connect future travelers to cultural institutions across the country.”

To get a feel for this epic return to culture, watch the Awakening Weeks video here. See the full US Awakens lineup, register for the free virtual experiences, and get your tickets to participating venues at the Tiqets Awakening Weeks website.





About Tiqets Awakening Weeks

Tiqets Awakening Weeks is a global campaign that highlights UK, French, Spanish, Dutch, Italian, and US museums and attractions to potential visitors worldwide and offers consumers more ways to safely and confidently return to culture wherever they are.

People in the US are also able to experience newly reopened venues from around the world without leaving their home through virtual experiences. These live virtual experiences offer a variety of ways to experience culture, such as learning how to make classic cocktails with bartenders from London’s View From the Shard, diving into the most iconic areas of the Palau de la Música, and discovering the impressionist paintings at Musée d’Orsay in Paris – all for free, at home, and along with culture lovers around the world.

About Tiqets

Tiqets’ mission is to make culture more accessible by making it easier for more people to discover more ways to culture. From the start in 2014, the company has connected millions of people to museums and attractions with instant, last-minute and mobile tickets. Tiqets works with both hidden gems and top museums and attractions all over the world.

The company is headquartered in Amsterdam and now employs 200+ people worldwide, including in Amsterdam (HQ) as well as Seattle, Las Vegas, Orlando, Philadelphia, London, Copenhagen, Paris, Barcelona, Rome, Vienna, Bangkok, Tokyo and Osaka. More information can be found on Tiqets.com.

