“Does the Trump Wall differ from the Berlin Wall?” asked in new music video from Of Love and Lust (OLAL)

Depeche Mode producer Gareth Jones blends 3D audio samples from Black Lives Matter protests and Trump rallies with EDM synths and an eighties vibe.

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The band Of Love and Lust (OLAL) release their single “Donnybrook” on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other major streaming services on September 25, 2020. The video is out now on YouTube. Fans can find this song on Spotify and Apple Music.



“Donnybrook” opens with an infectious 3D audio chant of “Whose streets, our streets!” cutting into shouts of “USA! USA!” at a Trump rally. Lead singer Rush then launches into singing this politically-laced anthem with an emotional chorus, “We will not fall. We will not fall.”

“Donnybrook” mixes digital and analog synths, guitar, vocals and samples recorded with the 3D Audio microphone known as Barnaby Pro. It was produced and mixed by Gareth Jones, in his London studio, blending modern EDM Indie Dance with an eighties Technopop vibe.

About OLAL

Of Love and Lust (OLAL) features band members in four countries: Rush in Berlin, Germany; Kuzman in Skopje, Macedonia; Genius in London, England; Christie in San Francisco; and both A-Bomb and Skunk based out of Athens, Georgia.

About Gareth Jones

Gareth Jones is well known for his work producing albums for Depeche Mode, Erasure, Interpol, Grizzly Bear, and Nick Cave.

