Pluralsight Announces Keynote Speakers For LIVE 2020 Virtual User Conference

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology skills and engineering management platform, today announced the speaker lineup for Pluralsight LIVE, its annual user conference for the world’s leading technologists and thought-leaders. The three-day event kicks off virtually October 13, featuring captivating keynotes, insightful customer experiences, and engaging breakout sessions led by the world’s brightest innovators and visionaries from around the globe.



This year’s theme—See Things Differently—sets the stage for speakers to share their thoughts and experiences of what helped them expand their perspectives and think further outside the box than ever before. Headlining LIVE 2020 is Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist and activist Common. A prominent voice in social justice and advocacy work, Common leverages the power of art to advocate for communities around the country, fight for justice and equality, and stand united against injustice wherever it appears. Additional LIVE speakers include:

Lucy Adams - HR transformation expert and CEO of Disruptive HR

Paul Daugherty - Chief Technology Officer at Accenture

Simone Giertz - Swedish robotics enthusiast and YouTube personality

Jeff Sandquist, Corporate Vice President of Developer Relations at Microsoft

Giselle Mota, Principle, Future of Work at ADP

Joanna Peña-Bickley, Head of Research & Design, Alexa Devices at Amazon

In addition to the marquee keynote speakers, LIVE attendees will experience a large slate of breakout sessions and workshops led by Pluralsight’s customer base of leading brands and nonprofit organizations, including Verizon, The Home Depot, Fujitsu, Code.org, and Malala Fund, who will share insights on why technology skills development is critical to driving business outcomes, how to proactively build the necessary technology skills of today and tomorrow, and how to succeed in critical areas like cloud, security, software development, IT and data. Pluralsight authors and product experts will also demonstrate how to optimize the Pluralsight platform to impact the bottom line.

“Pluralsight LIVE brings together our worldwide community of technology leaders, learners, authors, and partners while providing the perfect environment to encourage the sharing of industry best practices and insight on the biggest technology trends,” said Heather Zynczak, Chief Marketing Officer of Pluralsight. “Transforming LIVE into a virtual event this year has enabled us to bring together more attendees from across the globe and create an even more engaging and interactive event to exceed all expectations, broaden the belief in what’s possible with technology, and leave everyone feeling inspired.”

LIVE attendees will be the first to hear big announcements about latest updates to Pluralsight’s Skills and Flow products that enable businesses to build technology skills at scale and accelerate the delivery of products and services.

Now in its fourth year, the technology skills conference will take place in every time zone, with free registration for all. For more details on Pluralsight LIVE 2020, to see the agenda and register, visit https://www.pluralsight.com/live .

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology skills and engineering management platform. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology through its Skills and Flow products. Skills helps build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today’s most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also offers analytics and Skill IQ and Role IQ assessments. Flow complements Skills by providing visibility and analytics into software development workflows to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), visit pluralsight.com .

