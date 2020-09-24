XPO Logistics Awarded Bronze Status as Military Friendly Employer

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a top ten global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been designated as a bronze-level Military Friendly® Employer by Viqtory, a veteran-owned business that connects military veterans with education and career opportunities in civilian life.



Military Friendly Employers are determined by Viqtory annually based on a combination of public data and a comprehensive survey of organizational practices. In addition, a Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent experts contributes recommendations. XPO’s score has earned the company bronze status for 2021 in the category of Trucking and Transportation.

LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We’re honored to be recognized for the strength of our recruitment and development programs for veterans. Military training teaches personal leadership, discipline and an appreciation for diversity. We place a high value on these qualities within our culture."

XPO takes a purposeful approach to hiring employees with military experience. The company’s recruitment strategy is guided by its all-employee Veteran Recruitment Steering Committee and Veteran Recruiting Community of Practice Group. Recruiters are trained in military culture and connect with veterans through XPO’s partnership with military.com, the company’s LinkedIn Military Life page and targeted hiring events, among other channels.

In addition, XPO provides a dedicated recruitment site for veterans at xpo.jobs/military, with a tool that matches military experience to employment opportunities and an application process that encourages self-identifying as a veteran. Post-hiring, veterans can connect within the XPO community on the company’s social platform and through its Employee Resource Group (ERG). This inclusive ERG will expand into eight diverse ERGs in October, including one for veterans.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

