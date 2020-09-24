LGI Homes expands presence and product offering in the Portland market with two new communities near Vancouver

Riverside Estates offers single-family homes priced from the $360s; 5th Plain Creek Station introduces new townhome plans priced from the $320s

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc . (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities in the greater Portland metro, both located north of the city in Clark County. Riverside Estates is a private neighborhood offering single-family homes in La Center, and 5 th Plain Creek Station hosts a mix of upgraded townhomes and single-family homes in Vancouver.



Located near I-5 North in La Center, the picturesque Riverside Estates community positions residents for an easy commute to major employers and popular attractions, as well as proximity to a variety of local amenities. “We are excited to announce the opening of our Riverside Estates community,” said Ryan Stokes, division president for LGI Homes. “This community provides Portland buyers an opportunity to own an affordable, new home in a beautiful surrounding within reach of work, schools, shopping and area attractions.”

LGI plans to build 190 single-family homes at Riverside Estates, ranging in size from approximately 1,300 to over 2,300 square feet, with up to five bedrooms and three baths. The one- and two-story floor plans offered at this community feature sought-after open-concept entertaining areas, upgraded kitchens and spacious owner retreats. Each home at Riverside Estates comes equipped with LGI’s CompleteHome™ package, a full suite of designer upgrades including Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops and durable plank flooring. Pricing begins in the $360s.

Portland buyers are also encouraged to visit 5th Plain Creek Station by LGI Homes, located near I-205 and WA-500 in the Orchards area of Vancouver. “The grand opening of this community represents a milestone as we expand our product offering in the Portland market to include townhomes,” Stokes stated. “5th Plain Creek Station provides an option for low-maintenance homeownership at an exceptional value. LGI’s affordable pricing combined with today’s low interest rates truly makes this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a new home in the heart of Vancouver.”

5th Plain Creek Station showcases a variety of floor plans, including four new townhome plans and one new single-family plan, in addition to two of LGI’s most popular single-family homes. The modern two-story townhomes range in size from over 1,300 to 2,600 square feet, with up to four bedrooms and two and a half baths. These upgraded homes include attached two-car garages, spacious entertaining areas and luxurious master suites. Townhome pricing begins in the $320s.

Single-family home designs at 5th Plain Creek Station include stunning fireplaces, abundant closet space and flex rooms. Ranging in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,100 square feet, the two-story homes offer up to four bedrooms and two and a half baths. Every home at 5th Plain Creek Station is outfitted with LGI’s CompleteHome Plus™ package, featuring designer upgrades such as granite countertops, 42-inch upper kitchen cabinets, stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, window blinds and ceiling fans.

For additional information, or to schedule a private tour at one of these new communities, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit www.LGIHomes.com/Portland to contact their preferred community. To accommodate homebuyers at this time, LGI Homes’ information centers are open for tours by appointment only and are in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

