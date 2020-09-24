LNG Bunkering Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis Forecast To 2026
Latest Market Analysis Research Report on "LNG Bunkering Market" has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Study Reports “LNG Bunkering Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” has been Added on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
“LNG Bunkering Market”
According to this study, over the next five years the LNG Bunkering market will register a 65.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 24620 million by 2025, from $ 3252.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in LNG Bunkering business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of LNG Bunkering market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the LNG Bunkering, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the LNG Bunkering market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by LNG Bunkering companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global LNG Bunkering Market =>Gasum
• Korea Gas Corp
• Shell (Gasnor)
• Barents Naturgass
• Engie
• Equinor
• Harvey Gulf
• Bomin and Linde
• Polskie LNG
• Eni Norge
• Gaz Metro
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Segmentation by type:
Truck-to-Ship
Ship-to-Ship
Port-to-Ship
Others
Segmentation by application:
Container Vessels
Tanker Vessels
Bulk & General Cargo Vessels
Ferries & OSV
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global LNG Bunkering consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of LNG Bunkering market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global LNG Bunkering manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the LNG Bunkering with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of LNG Bunkering submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global LNG Bunkering Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global LNG Bunkering by Company
4 LNG Bunkering by Regions
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global LNG Bunkering Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Gasum
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 LNG Bunkering Product Offered
12.1.3 Gasum LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Gasum Latest Developments
12.2 Korea Gas Corp
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 LNG Bunkering Product Offered
12.2.3 Korea Gas Corp LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Korea Gas Corp Latest Developments
12.3 Shell (Gasnor)
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 LNG Bunkering Product Offered
12.3.3 Shell (Gasnor) LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Shell (Gasnor) Latest Developments
12.4 Barents Naturgass
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 LNG Bunkering Product Offered
12.4.3 Barents Naturgass LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Barents Naturgass Latest Developments
12.5 Engie
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 LNG Bunkering Product Offered
12.5.3 Engie LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Engie Latest Developments
12.6 Equinor
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 LNG Bunkering Product Offered
12.6.3 Equinor LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Equinor Latest Developments
12.7 Harvey Gulf
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 LNG Bunkering Product Offered
12.7.3 Harvey Gulf LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Harvey Gulf Latest Developments
12.8 Bomin and Linde
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 LNG Bunkering Product Offered
12.8.3 Bomin and Linde LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Bomin and Linde Latest Developments
12.9 Polskie LNG
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 LNG Bunkering Product Offered
12.9.3 Polskie LNG LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Polskie LNG Latest Developments
12.10 Eni Norge
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 LNG Bunkering Product Offered
12.10.3 Eni Norge LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Eni Norge Latest Developments
12.11 Gaz Metro
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 LNG Bunkering Product Offered
12.11.3 Gaz Metro LNG Bunkering Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Gaz Metro Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
