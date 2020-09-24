Rugby Africa Concludes Biggest Solidarity Campaign in its History

In June Rugby Africa (http://www.RugbyAfrique.com) announced the immediate release of EUR 170,000.00 from a solidarity fund for its member unions. The Rugby Africa Executive Committee had initiated the relief campaign given the current health crisis and the immediate impact it had on the rugby community at large. 31 rugby federations received the Rugby Africa solidarity fund and used it towards distribution of emergency food packages, medical support as well as personal protective equipment such as masks, hand sanitiser gels, etc. for clubs and as players in their respective countries.

All member federations were eligible for this financial aid to support their rugby communities. The federations could use the funds depending on their needs, while the financial aid granted considered the size of the federation and its level of development.

The countries of the following rugby unions received grants from the Rugby Africa solidarity fund: Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Eswatini (Swaziland), Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho Rugby Union, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius Rugby, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

The feedback of Lesotho Rugby Union’s President Mr Fetang Selialia is exemplary: “The unveiling of the solidarity grant couldn’t have come at a much needed time as we saw the need to donate food parcels to our rugby playing vulnerable children who were in need of food. There was also a further need to provide the protective utilities to our rugby players to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 within our rugby fraternity.”

Jean-Baptiste Gobelet, Director of Rugby at the Mauritius Rugby Union added: “This campaign led by Rugby Africa has had a considerable impact in Mauritius. The Rugby Federation is the only sports federation in the country that provided social assistance of this magnitude during the COVID-19 period. It was necessary for rugby to proof our values and solidarity. At the same time, the federation quickly put in place a plan to resume rugby activities in July and August to maintain links with all members. Children and their families are grateful for this support and rugby has conquered the heart of social network of Mauritius even more. In the coming months we will continue our work in the different regions of Mauritius make rugby more popular in schools. Rugby has a role to play that goes beyond sport, it has a true social vector which will attract more and more young people to practice of this sport.”

The Executive Committee of Rugby Africa: “The Rugby Africa solidarity fund was a unique measure to fight the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the fund we wanted to send a signal of support and hope to our member unions in times of adversity. The rugby family has been severely challenged by the crisis, but as a community we stand strong together. It was enlightening to see the roll out of this campaign and how the unions followed the due diligence process. Our development work and strategy obviously go way beyond the solidarity fund which was a unique project in the history of Rugby Africa so far. All across the continent countries return step by step to train and play rugby in line with the government and health guidelines. Health and safety for all remain the highest priority, but Rugby Africa is getting ready to return to action.”

Examples of activities:

Burundi: https://bit.ly/3iZnIcX and https://bit.ly/3crNCDZ Cameroon: https://bit.ly/3cpd7Wp Congo Brazzaville : https://bit.ly/2G7rNNz Côte d’Ivoire: https://bit.ly/3kDGpmQ Eswatini (Swaziland): https://bit.ly/2RQ6hQi Ghana: https://bit.ly/3mOJ8vS Guinea: https://bit.ly/32VDW1a Kenya: https://bit.ly/3iTFVbU Rwanda: https://bit.ly/3hVpFpv Madagascar: https://bit.ly/33V45fR Mauritania: https://bit.ly/33RGFYY Mauritius: https://bit.ly/2FVhxZd Sierra Leone: https://bit.ly/303MAcc Togo: https://bit.ly/3mKkCfb Uganda: https://bit.ly/33PvaRE Zambia: https://bit.ly/2FLMWgP Zimbabwe: https://bit.ly/3kJQ4Za

News & results: Follow @RugbyAfrique on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook Website: http://www.RugbyAfrique.com

Media Contact: Stefanie Burkert Rugby@apo-opa.com

About Rugby Africa: Created in 1986, Rugby Africa (http://www.RugbyAfrique.com), previously the African Confederation of Rugby (Confédération Africaine de Rugby - CAR), is one of the six regional associations composing World Rugby (WorldRugby.org), the international organization responsible for the governing of Rugby Union and Rugby Sevens. Rugby Africa unites all African countries which play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organizes the qualifying competition for the Rugby World Cup, and Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. Rugby Africa has 39 members, including 22 members and associated members of World Rugby, 10 members and associated members of Rugby Africa and 16 new countries collaborating with Rugby Africa.