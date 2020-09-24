Integumen PLC: Unveiling of new breath test/dig'l health platform

/EIN News/ -- Unveiling of new COVID-19 personalised real-time Breath Test and Digital Health Pass Platform



COVID-19 wastewater Microtox ready for beta testing

Heads of Agreement with Avacta and Aptamer Group for commercial scale supply of SARS-CoV-2 binding agents

YORK, England, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integumen today announces progress for its COVID-19 wastewater detection system, Microtox PD, in collaboration with Modern Water plc ("Modern Water"), Avacta Group plc ("Avacta") and Aptamer Group Limited ("Aptamer"). The Company also today announces the unveiling of a new personalised COVID-19 breath test, Microtox BT, and its complementary Digital Health Pass platform.

Integumen is working with a consortium of companies collaborating to find solutions in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The consortium includes Modern Water, Avacta, Aptamer and a major global provider of innovative technology and services for the data era.

Microtox BT and Digital Health Pass - on the spot triaging of COVID-19 infections offer potential to re-open the economy

Integumen recognised that in collaboration with Modern Water, Avacta and Aptamer Group, its real-time detection and alert system could be adapted to detect the level of infection of coronavirus in a breath sample. Adapting the wastewater test, Microtox PD, the Company has designed, built and tested a prototype, Microtox BT, which can analyse the breath and detect the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in real-time for those with a high viral load. Microtox BT has undergone extensive internal testing and will now transition to the University of Aberdeen containment level 3 laboratory, to undergo tests directly on the virus followed by a joint trial of up to 5,000 participants in parallel with third parties using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction ("rtPCR")[i] and Antigen tests. Results are anticipated before the end of the year and Microtox BT is expected to be a Class 1 medical device[ii].

