Loud News Net's Redesigned Website Hits New Traffic Milestones

A Rhode Island-based media organization that's known for having the most potent content on the internet has experienced a huge spike in visitors to its website.

SLATERSVILLE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Loud News Net announced today that its newly redesigned website has hit new traffic milestones.

"We’ve been really humbled by all those who have supported us as we started on this mission to bring the most potent and realest content to our users. August showed us that there is a need for what we are publishing,” said The Mean, founder of Loud News Net, a counter-culture, aggressive, authentic, and trusted news organization that’s known for getting noticed by the biggest names in hip-hop.

“Our community is inspiring and motivates us to keep going each day,” The Mean said, before revealing, “Our website recently surpassed 50,000 unique users and over 100,000 page views since it launched. We received a record 11,000 unique users and 17,000 page views in August, and have already passed these figures during September.”

The Mean added that the site is currently exploring several brand partnerships and looking to expand into other areas such as videos and podcasts. Loud News Net is an independently owned and operated online media organization. It has grown its community of passionate users through organic social media and bringing the authentic cannabis lifestyle to the internet.

Loud News Net, which is specifically designed for cannabis consumers, hip hop enthusiasts, progressives, liberals, active streamers, gamers, artists, and creatives, redesigned its website to includes a wider range of coverage through five virtual channels for exclusive and unique content. Those channels include:

• Bigger Than Hip Hop: The Bigger Than Hip Hop channel is Loud News Net's battleground to fight the power. Here you'll find the latest from our contributors on topics related to social issues, justice reform, the prison industrial complex, the war on drugs, dismantling systemic racism, gender inequality, corruption, and more. The channel is named after the classic Dead Prez anthem “Hip Hop”.

● Just Like Music: The Just Like Music channel is an eclectic collection of music news, culture, album reviews, interviews, listicles, hip hop culture, and other under-appreciated music.

● Weed So Loud: The Weed So Loud channel covers authentic cannabis lifestyle, cannabis news, and opinions. Discussions on the health benefits of medical marijuana, the normalization of weed consumption, edible recipes, stoner talk, looking deeper at the corporate cannabis industry is what you should expect to find as you stumble into this section of Loud News.

● IndiCouch Streams: IndiCouch Streams explores the latest in television, movies, video games, and podcasts. We provide updates on the freshest streams, talk with film directors, and explore the small and big screen artform. We're here to help you find out the best of Netflix, Hulu, HBOMax, and other streaming platforms for those IndiCouch moments.

● The Mixed Bag: The Mixed Bag channel is reserved for anything else our community finds interesting. From sports and Bitcoin to graffiti and rare Cheeto collecting, we will cover it here.

Loud News Net is cannabis-friendly and welcomes a wide range of brand partnerships. The company focuses on social justice, hip hop culture, music, cannabis lifestyle, streaming, gaming, the state of the world, and life.

“We create opinionated, provocative, and engaging content for our audience,” The Mean said, “I invite everyone to check out the movement we’ve been building.”

For more information, please visit https://loudnewsnet.com/.

About Loud News Net

Our mission is to build a community for the most authentic and approachable news and entertainment on the internet.

