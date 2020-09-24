Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Sale of securities by director

/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it has been notified that Leigh Wilson, director and Chairman of Caledonia, has sold a total of 12,000 common shares of the Company. Mr Wilson now holds 40,000 shares which represent a holding of approximately 0.033% of the share capital of the Company.

Further details of the transaction are set out in the notification below. 

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall 
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
   
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford 
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
   
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray 
Tel: +44 207 138 3204

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Leigh Wilson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares of no par value
   
Identification code JE00BF0XVB15
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of securities
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    USD17.32 12,000
d) Aggregated information  
   
 - Aggregated volume 12,000
   
 - Price USD17.32
e) Date of the transaction 22 September 2020
f) Place of the transaction NYSE American LLC

