Major Growth Initiative for iCoat Global. Systems, Products, and Lead Marketing Network for Tradesmen and Distributors

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iCoat Products, Inc., is proud to announce a partnership with two of Arizona's leading marketing executives to form iCoat Global Products. "This is a major growth initiative for iCoat" said Tim Phelps. Joining Phelps in the business is Ron Babich of Crush IoT and Ian Faith of GCG, both have backgrounds in B2B and B2C marketing and business growth at the highest levels, including software, supply chain, legal, finance, entertainment, networking, and brands. This partnership will provide one of the strongest industry support structures for the iCoat Network of distributors and installers with plans to rapidly grow the enterprise providing a competitive advantage.

After 30 Years of quality in the decorative concrete and epoxy industry, Tim Phelps, CEO of iCoat made the decision to move the company from a wholesale-only business, serving his client base, to expand the company into retail lanes and a more robust network. With the collection of superior, differentiated products for concrete flooring and countertops, including primers, colorants, overlays, and sealers, iCoat will initially be making its catalog available to retail outlets in the USA and Canada.

iCoat Products:

Epoxy (Countertop, Casting, Depth, Antimicrobial), 2112 Penetrating Wood Sealers, Urethane, Honing Oil™, One Day Stain™, Metallic Illusion™, Thermoplastic Sealers, Renew, U528 Primer/Stain, Concrete Overlay Composites, Pool Decking.

iCoat Systems:

Countertop, Table Top, Bar, Shower, Wall, Flooring (Epoxy coatings, Stained, Stamped Concrete - Interior/Exterior) One Day Stain™.

"The iCoat Network will support distributors, contractors, and installers with best-in-class marketing support, far more affordably than random hires, and the power of the network will increase each member’s leads and business potential" noted Babich. "It is important for our network to control its home turf and maximize business, while we have certain territories already locked up, we are excited to bring on new teams and get them up and running." The iCoat mission is to serve customers with more options and better-quality options in stamped concrete, epoxy coatings, stained concrete, polished concrete, colored concrete, and concrete overlays. The analysts in the industry are seeing 7% CAGR over the next 6 years which will create a boon for this industry. Also, the popularity of food-grade epoxy and its use in residential and commercial kitchens, meeting FDA LEED Platinum Standards means there is a lot of work yet to be factored in. Joining the iCoat Global Product network leverages 30 years of successful on-the-job experience in the decorative concrete industry. Direct U.S. manufacturing of superior quality materials, development of the latest installation techniques, and the very best product and business training in the industry.

iCoat Global has also grown a retail line of superior quality epoxy resin products for the artisan, iCoat Art Resin. "For years other distributors have been white-labeling iCoat epoxy and making it available for retail and we are conscious about protecting the brand." said Faith. "Because of the quality and superior results users find when using iCoat's proprietary blend, which is produced in the USA, iCoat wants to protect its brand and not have mixes comingled with cheaper, lesser quality epoxies imported from China." iCoat Art Resin is available through Amazon, eBay, Facebook, and other select retail outlets.

iCoat's clients include Universal Studios, Marriott Hotels, Geno’s East Chicago Pizza, Arena Sorts Grill, Vincennes University, Rare Earth Gallery, Hair Salons, Beauty Stores, Bike Shops, Taco Bell, Holiday Inn. We would like to make your business or residence our next very happy customer.

iCoat launched its new website on Sept 14th, 2020. www.icoatproducts.com

About iCoat

Industry leader in epoxy and decorative concrete products - Quality since 1990.

iCoat Products, inc., is the premier manufacturer of epoxy and decorative concrete products for use in residential, commercial and industrial applications. iCoat developed systems for interior and exterior decorative architectural overlays with the latest installation techniques, and providing the very best training available in the industry. Minimal need for demo – for flooring, walls, countertops, tabletops, and bars; delivering superior results from its unique scientific urethane and epoxy products.

iCoat provides installer training and certification to guarantee the results you are looking for. We have a network of distributors and installers throughout the U.S. & Canada and ship our proprietary products worldwide.



