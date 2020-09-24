Valeo Pharma begins trading on U.S. OTCQB - symbol VPHIF, poised for upside share price revaluation

Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (Frankfurt: VP2)

A high level of accountability comes from a top-level OTCBQ listing, offering yet another way for investors to participate in Valeo's solid growth story.

Valeo identifies products that are currently marketable or are late-stage development products in order to mitigate any clinical, regulatory, and commercial (i.e., binary event) risks.” — Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (Frankfurt: VP2) is a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing prescription drugs for the Canadian market. Valeo Pharma shares have performed well over the last several months based on the positive outlook of projected sales from its in-licensing product pipeline. The management team are experienced, successful, and sophisticated industry veterans that know how to vet winning in-licensing relationships and minimize risk (in-licensing eliminates all development risk).

Shares of Valeo Pharma Inc. trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VPH (began trading in February 2019), and as of September 23, 2020 also on the U.S. OTCQB under the symbol VPHIF. Looking at price-to-sales ratio metrics relative to the coming pipeline, shares of VPH are expected to experience solid price appreciation as revenue projections come to fruition, and certainly higher as news develops regarding additions to the pipeline.

Earlier this September, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. initiated coverage on Valeo Pharma Inc. with a Buy recommendation and $2.30 target price. The full institutional coverage analyst report is available at https://sectornewswire.com/IASecurities-Report-Valeo-Pharma-VPH-Sept14-2020.pdf online.

Valeo’s approach is to vet proven pharma opportunities globally and makes licensing deals. With several of the Company’s new drug products having advanced to the monetization/launch phase recently, Valeo is on-track to reach cash flow profitability by the end of its fiscal year (which is this October-2020).

The Company is set to report its financial results and highlights for the third quarter ended July 31, 2020 on Tuesday September 29, 2020 after market close. Valeo will host a conference call to discuss those results and highlights the following morning (on Wednesday September 30, 2020) at 8.30am (ET). For access to the conference call see the related Company news release at https://www.valeopharma.com/newsroom online.

Valeo Pharma is fast moving, nimble and dynamic; it maintains, in-house, all the necessary capabilities and infrastructure to register and manage a drug through all stages of commercialization. The Company has several products in the market now, has a pipeline of products coming to market over the next several months, plus the business development team is active with yet unannounced deals that are currently being negotiated now.

Valeo is in the process of maturing into a more mainstream pharmaceutical growth investment vehicle. The company is stronger financially now, has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to execute on a plan, has proven access to capital, and in turn is increasingly more attractive to licensing partners and prospects -- the scenario is self-reinforcing and is apt to lead to additional continued, steady, new, and quality product pipeline business development.

Corporate website: https://www.valeopharma.com

https://technologymarketwatch.com/vph.htm

This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. Content found herein is opinion and for information purposes only.