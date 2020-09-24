Contents Holdings Launches Global Content Rights and Product Placement platform ‘BLINTN’

'BLINTN' enhances effectiveness in transactions for Content Rights and Product Placements through its Global Network and Data-Based Analysis

SEOUL, KOREA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global B2B media content company ‘Contents Holdings’ announced the launch of ‘BLINTN’, a platform for trading Content Rights and Product Placements. ‘BLINTN’ is the first company to introduce digital innovation in both markets.

While the media content market, which has shown remarkable growth worldwide, has been digitalized and globalized in most of the areas, the market for Content Rights trade and Product Placements are still being carried out in an old-fashioned analog way. It is expected for BLINTN’s service to innovate these markets through global networks and precise curation services.

BLINTN’s content rights trade service analyzes the meta-data of various content’s attributes and country-by-country media trends to curate overseas broadcasting rights and remake rights. It ensures transparent transactions without any commission fees or hidden costs.

BLINTN’s Product Placement service derived from brand marketing needs following a rapid growth of the OTT market. Especially, it paves the way for Brands to collaborate with top-tier Korean content(Movie, TV-series, Web-series) which is receiving worldwide attention.

The CEO of Content Holding, Peter Choe mentioned “Many Global Brands recently hope to conduct Product Placements in Korean content, thanks to the popularity of it. The reason is that the impact and cost-effectiveness are enormous. We provide services to effectively meet these needs of Brands.”

Meanwhile, Contents Holdings is a B2B Media Content company established by media experts from Korea, China, and the United States. It provides services throughout the value chain of Media content based on a deep understanding of each country’s media industry and a strong network.

BLINTN(https://www.blintn.com/)