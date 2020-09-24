RELEASE: STATE REMINDS RENTERS OF EVICTION MORATORIUM AND RELIEF OPTIONS

News Releases, OCP Posted on Sep 23, 2020 in Main

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS OFFICE OF CONSUMER PROTECTION

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

CATHERINE P. AWAKUNI COLÓN DIRECTOR

STEPHEN H. LEVINS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, OFFICE OF CONSUMER PROTECTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 23, 2020

State Reminds Renters of Eviction Moratorium and Relief Options

HONOLULU — The Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) reminds residential landlords and tenants of the moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent. Governor David Ige’s Thirteenth Proclamation issued today extends the period through the end of October. In addition, renters may meet the conditions of the federal eviction moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this month, which is effective through the end of the year. Those that meet the guidelines in the CDC order would also need to execute a signed declaration form.

“Renters need to know their rights and landlords should not be threatening action that they are not allowed to take,” said OCP Executive Director Stephen Levins. “However, renters should make their best effort to meet their financial obligation, and parties are encouraged to work out payment arrangements and take advantage of available relief options.”

The State recently announced its Rent Relief & Housing Assistance Program for rent payments due between August 1 and December 28, 2020. More information on the program is available at www.hihousinghelp.com.

A residential landlord-tenant Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page, which OCP launched in April in response to the pandemic, provides other helpful information and is available at https://cca.hawaii.gov/ocp/landlordtenant/.

The public can also call OCP’s Landlord-Tenant Information Center at 808-586-2634 with questions related to Hawaii’s residential landlord tenant code. The line is open from 8:00 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, excluding state holidays.

# # #

Media Contact: Jayson Horiuchi Communications Officer Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Email: [email protected] Phone: (808) 586-7582