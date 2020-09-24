Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order in Response to COVID-19 9.23.20

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to extend authorization for local governments to halt evictions for commercial renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through March 31, 2021, and address a variety of issues in response to the pandemic.

To protect local health officers and other public health officials on the front lines of the fight against the virus, the order permits these individuals to participate in the Secretary of State’s address-confidentiality program. The order also allows the Department of Managed Health Care to gather information to assess the impacts of the pandemic on health care providers and health care service plans.

Additionally, the order extends provisions allowing certain posting, filing and notice requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) to be fulfilled electronically.

The text of the Governor’s executive order can be found here and a copy can be found here.

