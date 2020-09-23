Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:57 am, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, the officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 36 year-old Vincent James, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

