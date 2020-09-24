Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4000 Block of South Capitol Terrace, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Friday, May 8, 2020, in the 4000 block of South Capitol Terrace, Southwest.

At approximately 8:05 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 28 year-old Eddie Crist, of no fixed address.

On Monday, September 21, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 35 year-old Nathaniel Bates, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

Bates has a previous arrest history that includes Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Assault on a Police Officer (Aggravated Assault), Resisting Arrest, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Fleeing from a law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Discharging Firearms, and Assault with Intent to Kill.

