EZ Safer Surface (Clinically Tested against the COVID-19 Pathogen) is now in stock and available for purchase online
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ageless Global, LLC is proud to officially launch EZ Safer Surface, which is a non-toxic, water-based spray that has been clinically tested by an independent lab and shown to be more effective than 91% Alcohol in destroying the COVID-19 pathogen. More details and specifics can be found at www.ezSaferSurface.com.
What is EZ Safer Surface (dilution of an EPA registered fruit and vegetable wash)
EZ Safer Surface is a clinically tested, charged, stabilized ozonated water. When applied to surfaces it is a very powerful cleaner, sanitizer and COVID-19 defense. It is all-natural, safe, non-toxic and will remove harmful disinfectant residue left behind by other toxic cleaners. Since it is a dilution of an EPA registered Fruit and Vegetable wash (Prevegerm EPA#92945-1-96922) it is safe to use in cooking environments and near food. To show its effectiveness against the COVID-19 we diluted Prevegerm with purified water and tested it against the COVID-19 pathogen at an independent lab.
Ageless Global’s Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder Dan Schmidt said the following, “Most people don’t realize that their cleaning supplies have likely not been tested against the COVID-19 pathogen, it is just assumed they work against it. In contrast, we retained an independent lab and tested solutions and saw what works firsthand and what does not. From these tests we know EZ Safer Surface is a powerful effective tool for COVID-19 defense. We are also excited to offer it at under .25 cents an ounce.”
Ageless Global is making Dan Schmidt available for interviews and to answer questions. To schedule an interview please contact Wilma at (801) 245-0559.
Wilma Lu
