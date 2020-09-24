GoFundMe Campaign Launches to Raise Cambridge Tuition for Aspiring Climate Researcher

It is an incredible opportunity for anyone but for me, who comes from a low-income area of Reading, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” — Campaign organizer Natalie Selwood

READING, UK, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A young English woman has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise the USD6,458 she needs to study at the University of Cambridge. She’s offering three different rewards for contributors in hopes that she’ll reach her goal before her classes begin in October 2020.

Natalie recently received a once-in-a-lifetime offer to pursue a Masters of Philosophy at the University of Cambridge. In this program, she'll focus on mapping past climates, also known as paleoclimatology. If Natalie is unable to raise the necessary funds before her program starts in October, she will have to borrow from her father's pension savings. Given that her father plans on retiring using this money, Natalie will use donations from the campaign to pay her father back if the money isn't raised in time.

Studying at Cambridge isn't accessible to everyone, as it's the 38th most expensive university in the United Kingdom. Natalie has made every attempt to raise the money herself, yet she has encountered a few obstacles. Her acceptance into Cambridge came too late to apply to any scholarships. Moreover, there is an overall lack of funding available to students in their 30s. The amount Natalie hopes to raise with this campaign will cover her remaining tuition fee, a compulsory residential school fee, and her first term’s accommodation costs.

Admission into Cambridge is highly competitive, especially for students like Natalie, who come from a low-income area in Reading. Her drive to accept this rare opportunity and pursue her dreams as a Polar Climate Researcher has empowered her to seek assistance through GoFundMe.

As a graduate of the University of the West of England, Natalie is fully prepared to take on the work that comes with this Cambridge program. She is dedicated to learning about climate reconstruction so that she can conduct research valuable to understanding the past, present, and future of the planet. Donating to this campaign doesn’t just help a student go to school, but it also contributes to her future research projects.

Natalie is offering different rewards to acknowledge the role that contributors will play in both her attendance to Cambridge and her future research. For the lowest USD20 tier, she’ll thank the contributor personally through her Facebook and Twitter pages. The USD32 tier comes with access to Natalie's exclusive blog, and the USD65 tier will add on a copy of her completed research. The final USD129+ tier comes with the aforementioned rewards and a written dedication in her research, which will remain at the University of Cambridge archives.