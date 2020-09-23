State disciplines health care providers-R20-23

For immediate release: September 23, 2020 (20-177)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov .

Clallam County

In July 2020 the secretary of health released agency affiliated counselor Kerrie Kay Morrison (CG60818992) from terms and conditions.

In July 2020 the secretary of health granted the license of substance use disorder trainee Sandra Dawn Allen (CO61069778) and placed it on probation for two years. Allen was convicted of first-degree theft, second-degree identity theft, third-degree theft in 2017, and convicted of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or forged prescription in 2008.

Clark County

In July 2020 the Nursing Commission reinstated the license of registered nurse Shawnna L. Dixon (RN00170527) and immediately place it on probation. Dixon must comply with terms and conditions.

In June 2020 the secretary of health denied the agency affiliated counselor application of Ryan James Adams (CG60878178). He was convicted of possession of a stolen motor vehicle in 2015, possession of controlled substance – heroin and possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine in 2017, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle in 2020.

King County

In July 2020 the Veterinary Board of Governors charged veterinarian Elizabeth G. Hachten (AT60115266) with unprofessional conduct. Hachten failed to comply with an agreement requiring substance use monitoring.

In July 2020 the Dental Commission charged dental assistant Leona B. Ragil (D160051733) with unprofessional conduct. Ragil allegedly stole items from her place of employment and said she provided a dental filling for a relative after hours at her place of employment.

Okanogan County

In July 2020 the Dental Commission charged dental assistant Aprile Lashell Patterson (D160661481) with unprofessional conduct. The Department of Social and Health Services placed Patterson on the long-term care abuse and neglect registry for sexual abuse of a vulnerable patient. Patterson’s certified nursing assistant and home care aide licenses were also suspended and revoked.

Pierce County

In July 2020 the Nursing Commission granted the license reinstatement of licensed practical nurse Rosalie Kay Neihart (LP60308937). Neihart must comply with terms and conditions of a substance abuse monitoring program.

In July 2020 the Dental Commission charged dentist with a general anesthesia permit Ronald H. McCombs (DE00007046, GA100000170) with unprofessional conduct. McCombs allegedly requested physical contact with the mother of a teenage patient and the mother felt the contact was of a sexual nature. McCombs failed to respond to department inquiries about the incident.

Snohomish County

In July 2020 the Pharmacy Board granted the release of terms and conditions for pharmacy technician Megan M. Swisher (VA00020472).

Spokane County

In July 2020 the Substance Use Disorder Professional Program reprimanded chemical dependency professional trainee Kimbelee Brooke Stoddard (CO60471065). Stoddard obtained a client’s bank cards and bank personal identification numbers and withdrew $1,600 without the client’s consent. She also tried to cash a $5,000 check made out to the client.