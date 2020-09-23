CTE Brand | Nebraska Department of Education

NE CTE

It is the policy of the Nebraska Department of Education not to discriminate on the basis of sex, disability, race, color, religion, marital status, age, national origin, or genetic information in its educational programs, admission policies, employment, or other agency programs.

This project was funded through the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V), administered through the Nebraska Department of Education. However, the contents do not necessarily represent the policy of the United States Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government.

CSLEL

The Nebraska Department of Education recognizes the value of Career & Technical Student Organizations in the personal and professional development of career education students through Nebraska Career Education. Per state statute 79-772-79-775, the Nebraska Department of Education provides financial and administrative support for state leadership and administration of Nebraska CSLEL.

GUIDANCE

This guidance document is advisory in nature but is binding on an agency until amended by such agency. A guidance document does not include internal procedural documents that only affect the internal operations of the agency and does not impose additional requirements or penalties on regulated parties or include confidential information or rules and regulations made in accordance with the Administrative Procedure Act. If you believe that this guidance document imposes additional requirements or penalties on regulated parties, you may request a review of the document.