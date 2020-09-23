Revised 2020-2021 Staff Reporting Guidance | Nebraska Department of Education

Public Schools, Nonpublic Systems, Special Purpose Schools, ESU’s and Rule 18/Interim Facilities

A revised 2020-2021 Staff Reporting guidance document is now available at the Staff Reporting website here. Updates include revised descriptions for Education Attained Codes 20 and 21 and the removal of 9 Staff Position Assignment codes all related to Class Size.

A copy of the slides presented during staff workdays is also available at the Staff Reporting website. The staff workdays were held earlier this month.