Traffic Fatality: 1500 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 8:39 pm, the driver of a 2010 Ford Mustang was travelling at a high-rate of speed westbound and lost control of the vehicle at the listed location. The vehicle mounted a curb median and struck a utility pole. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 40 year-old Christopher Allen Brown, of Capitol Heights, MD.

###