Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,695 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Fatality: 1500 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 8:39 pm, the driver of a 2010 Ford Mustang was travelling at a high-rate of speed westbound and lost control of the vehicle at the listed location. The vehicle mounted a curb median and struck a utility pole. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 40 year-old Christopher Allen Brown, of Capitol Heights, MD.

 

###

 

You just read:

Traffic Fatality: 1500 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.