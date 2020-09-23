N.M. firefighters again headed to California to assist with wildfires

ALBUQUERQUE – The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) announced Wednesday that New Mexico firefighters are en route to California to help crews battle wildfires. This is the second mobilization this year by New Mexico in response to California wildfires.

The New Mexico Task Force departed from Albuquerque Fire and Rescue’s (AFR) Training Academy Wednesday morning with six engines and crews. AFR’s Captain Brian Fox has been assigned as the leader of the task force, consisting of 20 total firefighting personnel.

Four departments from Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, Los Alamos County and the village of Corrales are sending resources as part of the New Mexico Task Force, organized by DHSEM under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which enables participating states to request or contribute resources to manage and mitigate ongoing emergencies. California made an EMAC request for firefighting support this week after having made a similar request last month, to which New Mexico also offered assistance.

“New Mexico will, as always, stand at the ready to assist our neighbors in their time of need,” said DHSEM Secretary Bianca Ortiz-Wertheim. “We thank all of the responding departments and their personnel for providing resources to California during this critical time. Our prayers are with our New Mexico crew members and all firefighters who continue to bravely battle the wildfires throughout the Western U.S.”