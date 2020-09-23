Youth pheasant season runs Oct. 3-9, new stocking areas added this year

The youth pheasant hunting season runs from Saturday, Oct. 3 through Oct. 9. Youth ages 17 years and younger with an Idaho hunting license can participate in the youth pheasant hunt so long as they're accompanied by an Idaho licensed hunter age 18 years or older. Anyone 18 years or older can not hunt during the youth hunt.

For full rules on the hunt, see page 11 of the 2020-21 Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer rules booklet.

Fish and Game in 2020 is expanding its pheasant stocking program throughout the state and now includes 22 locations – at least one in each region – most of which will be stocked for the youth hunt.

Pheasant hunting at these locations starts at 10 a.m. daily with one exception in the Clearwater Region.

Youth hunters do not need an Upland Game Bird Permit to hunt where birds are stocked, but they are required to wear hunter orange above the waist during the pheasant season while hunting at those locations. A hunter orange hat meets this requirement.

For a full list of areas where pheasants will be stocked and number of birds to be stocked, go to Pheasant Stocking Program webpage and click on each location.

Young hunters who have never had a hunting license and have not taken hunter education can still participate in the hunt through Idaho's Hunting Passport Program.

Pheasant hunting for all ages starts Oct. 10 or Oct. 17, depending which part of the state you're in. There's map of pheasant zones on page 11 of the rules brochure.