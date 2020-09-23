Green Brick Partners Announces the Promotion of Jed Dolson To Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) (“Green Brick”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Jed Dolson has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Green Brick Partners. Mr. Dolson previously served as President of the Texas Region where he oversaw Green Brick’s majority ownership position in Centre Living Homes, total ownership position of CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, and Southgate Homes, as well as the successful launch of Trophy Signature Homes. Prior to his position as President of the Texas Region, Mr. Dolson served as Head of Land Acquisition & Development for the Company from 2013 to 2017. From 2010 to 2013, Mr. Dolson was a full-time development consultant for the Company.



“Jed and I have worked side by side, building our business from almost no revenue a decade ago to becoming a nationally respected, soon-to-be billion-dollar annual revenue builder and developer,” said Jim Brickman, CEO of Green Brick Partners. “His exceptional leadership skills, unparalleled drive, and success in making Green Brick's lot pipeline one of the best in the country will be integral in growing our Team Builders™ across the country.”

In his new role, Mr. Dolson will oversee operations across the entirety of Green Brick Partners’ Team Builder™ network including Texas, Georgia, Florida, and Colorado. He will continue to drive efficiencies and growth across all builders and affiliates following Green Brick’s values of H.O.M.E – Honesty, Objectivity, Maturity, and Efficiency.

Mr. Dolson holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University and a Master of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from Stanford University.

About Green Brick Partners:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns a controlling interest in five homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Centre Living Homes, and Trophy Signature Homes), as well as a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Providence Group Title, and Green Brick Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s homebuilding partners, please visit https://greenbrickpartners.com/team-builders/.

Contact: Shalott Cecchini

Marketing

scecchini@greenbrickpartners.com