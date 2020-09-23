Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Please Join: Worldwide Meet for the Rememberance of Martyr Thileepan on Saturday 26th: TGTE

26th of September Saturday at 1.30 PM United States of America (New York) - followed by conjunctive Homage Events all over the world.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is organizing a Remembrance Event for Martyr Lt. Col. Thileepan for world Tamils to come together online in opposition to Sri Lanka which is denying the rights of Tamils to observe Remembrance in the Tamil Nation which is under the occupation of Sri Lanka.

When: 26th of September Saturday at 1.30 PM the Central event opens in the United States of America (New York), followed by conjunctive Homage Events all over the world.

Following the Homage event, a seminar (Webinar) will be held on the theme of the Politics propounded by Thileepan and Contemporary Politics

Event live on tgte.tv

Facebook : tgteoffcial

LT. COL. THILEEPAN 33RD ANNIVERSARY OF MARTYRDOM

GLOBAL REMEMBRANCE MEET

‘In opposition to Sri Lanka which denies the rights of Tamils to Remembrance,
Let us Word Tamils come together on line and observe Remembrance’

September 26, Saturday
13h30 (New York time) – 19h30 (EU time)

Live on : tgte.tv

Facebook : tgteofficial

You just read:

