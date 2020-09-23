Please Join: Worldwide Meet for the Rememberance of Martyr Thileepan on Saturday 26th: TGTE
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is organizing a Remembrance Event for Martyr Lt. Col. Thileepan for world Tamils to come together online in opposition to Sri Lanka which is denying the rights of Tamils to observe Remembrance in the Tamil Nation which is under the occupation of Sri Lanka.
When: 26th of September Saturday at 1.30 PM the Central event opens in the United States of America (New York), followed by conjunctive Homage Events all over the world.
Following the Homage event, a seminar (Webinar) will be held on the theme of the Politics propounded by Thileepan and Contemporary Politics
