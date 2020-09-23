Hwy 371 resurface project from Hackensack to Hwy 200 to be completed early October (Sept. 23, 2020)

Bemidji, Minn. – Crews will complete milling and paving operations at the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 371 on Friday, September 25, beginning at 3:00 a.m., with plans of completion by afternoon. Striping and rumble strips will be installed throughout the week next week. Motorists on Highway 371 will experience lane closures, pilot cars and short-term delays. MnDOT expects the project to be completed by October 2, weather permitting.

The construction will create a safer and longer lasting road. The contractor for the $1.1 million project is Hawkinson Construction Co. Inc. For more information, visit the website at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy371-resurface.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

###