Expect delays, stops on Hwy 12 Montrose to Delano until early October (Sept. 23, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Motorists will encounter additional delays and slow or stopped traffic on Highway 12, as crews resurface Highway 12 between Zephyr Avenue in Montrose and Bridge Avenue in Delano, Wright County.

The project began Aug. 17, and thus far lane closures have been minimal as crews worked mainly off road on culverts, guardrail and pedestrian sidewalks. The project will be busier the next two weeks as crews work on the mainline and shoulders.

The lane closures will occur from sunrise to sunset, Monday through Saturday, on good weather days, until early October.

Flaggers will allow one-way alternate traffic through the work zone. Watch for road signs and flaggers, and be prepared to stop when approaching the work zone. Prepare for delays, add 10 minutes to your commute.

The work will be done in segments, so expect the work zone to change and move each day. Slow down and watch for heavy equipment and workers.

The $2.9 million project will resurface six miles of Highway 12, repair or make improvements to culverts, install pavement markings and mumble/rumble strips, and update pedestrian sidewalks and approaches west of Bridge Avenue in Delano.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Josh Daniel, construction project manager, at joshua.daniel@state.mn.us or 320-293-2946.

When complete, the project will provide a smoother ride and improve motorist and pedestrian safety.

For real-time travel information on Highway 12, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

