Learn the Benefits and Basics of Driving Electric Vehicles in Free Public Webinar from DEP, PennDOT, and Partners

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Departments of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Transportation (PennDOT) and other partners in the Drive Electric PA Coalition will hold a free public informational webinar on the benefits and basics of driving electric vehicles on September 30 at 11:00 AM, and again on October 1 at 6:00 PM as part of National Drive Electric Week.

"The number of electric cars registered in Pennsylvania increased 50 percent in 2018. While it's still a small number, the trend is clear: more drivers are interested in this zero-emission option," said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. "At the same time, research from the Drive Electric PA Coalition shows that people have a lot of questions about electric cars, and there's a gap in the availability of public educational materials on these vehicles. We're working to fill this gap."

"It's not hard to see the value of increased electric vehicle adoption," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "The potential for reduced greenhouse gas emissions and the new economic opportunities are exciting, and PennDOT is proud to collaborate with DEP and stakeholders statewide to increase the acceptance and adoption of electric vehicles."

"Driving Electric Vehicles: The Benefits and Basics for Pennsylvania Residents" will be offered live on Wednesday, September 30, from 11:00 AM to noon. It'll be presented again as a recording with live hosts and chat on Thursday, October 1, from 6:00 to 7:00 PM. Sign up now for the September 30 or October 1 event.

Speakers will include electric vehicle experts and fans from DEP, PennDOT, the Eastern Pennsylvania Alliance for Clean Transportation, Pittsburgh Region Clean Cities, charging companies, utilities, and other organizations.

DEP Secretary McDonnell will kick off the webinar with a brief update on state initiatives to help increase zero-emission transportation. DEP and PennDOT staff will talk about state rebates available for electric vehicle purchases, as well as efforts to expand charging locations along highways. Other speakers will discuss buying, charging, and driving electric vehicles and lifetime cost savings. Questions are welcome.

Additional webinars are offered on other days for local governments, businesses, and fleet managers. Find more information and registration links for all webinars at www.dep.pa.gov/AmpedEVWebinarSeries.

The Drive Electric Pennsylvania Coalition was formed in 2016 by state government agencies, local government leaders, U.S. Department of Energy's Clean Cities Coalitions, businesses and consultants, transportation organizations, electric utilities, environmental groups, auto companies, and other interested stakeholders.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Deb Klenotic, DEP, 717-783-9954, dklenotic@pa.gov; Jan Huzvar, PennDOT, 717-409-3840, jhuzvar@pa.gov

###