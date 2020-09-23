Lane Closure Planned for I-83 SB at Exit 4 in Southern York County

​Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in York County are advised a lane will be closed this Friday morning on southbound Interstate 83 just north of the Exit 4 off-ramp to Route 851 in Shrewsbury Township so a PennDOT contractor can repair an attenuator at the exit ramp.

The right (travel) lane of southbound I-83 will closed at approximately 9 AM Friday, September 25. The work is expected to be completed and the lane open to traffic by early afternoon.

The ramp will remain open during this work.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018