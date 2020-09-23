Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lane Closure Planned for I-83 SB at Exit 4 in Southern York County

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in York County are advised a lane will be closed this Friday morning on southbound Interstate 83 just north of the Exit 4 off-ramp to Route 851 in Shrewsbury Township so a PennDOT contractor can repair an attenuator at the exit ramp.

The right (travel) lane of southbound I-83 will closed at approximately 9 AM Friday, September 25. The work is expected to be completed and the lane open to traffic by early afternoon.

The ramp will remain open during this work.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews. 

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

