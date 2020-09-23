Canadian-Based Provisional Clinical Psychologist Launches New Book on Neuroplasticity and Biblical Meditation
Renowned Provisional Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Courtney Dookie, provides transformational insights to readers across the globe with his new book!EDMONTON, NORTHERN ALBERTA, CANADA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Provisional Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Courtney Dookie, is blazing new trails in his industry while providing practical and transformational strategies to his clientele throughout North America
Dr. Dookie is a highly sought-after thought leader in his field and his loyal client base looks to him for trusted counsel and sage advice. His enthusiastic approach to modern psychology is paired with his vast knowledge regarding neuroplasticity and biblical meditation practices.
Dr. Courtney Dookie is a speaker, coach, and mentor for over 17 years. He does workshops and seminars on the following topics: How God designs the mind, parenting your child's mind, healing the mind and brain through biblical Meditation, how prayer transforms the mind, and God's plan to restore the mind the ten principles for mind growth. He is the author of two books, Neuroplasticity: Healing the Brain from Psychological Disorders through Biblical Meditation and Christian Contemplative Meditation Practice: How Biblical Contemplative Practice Facilitates Neuroplasticity in Adults who have Experienced Developmental Trauma.
On September 20th, Dr. Dookie hosted a Virtual book launch at 2:00PM-4:30MST. He will debut his latest book, “Neuroplasticity: Healing the Brain from Psychological Disorders Through Biblical Meditation. During the virtual launch, the viewers will experience powerful gospel music, an enlightening presentation by Dr. Dookie, a Q&A and a Free Giveaway! To take part in this innovative event, be sure to join the Facebook Group: Healing Power of Biblical Meditation. Attendees may also participate in the virtual book launch via YouTube Live.
His new book, “Neuroplasticity: Healing the Brain from Psychological Disorders Through Biblical Meditation” is not your average self-help book. The book discusses the utilization of biblical contemplative practice in facilitating neuroplasticity in adults who experience psychological disorders. It examines psychological disorder from four perspectives, these are: spiritual faculty, physiological faculty, psychological faculty, and relational faculty. These four faculties are the foundation of the mind. Having chaos or rigidity in any one faculty will lead to disintegration in the central nervous system, which inevitably leads to mental distress. This book demonstrates from scientific research how to use prayer and Biblical meditations to heal the brain from psychological distress, such as trauma, anxiety, depression, and addictions. In addition, the following areas are covered in the book: “The mind: God’s design”, “parent-child relationship and its impact on brain development”, “insecure attachment and how it affects the brain”, and “God, attachment and the brain”. It looks at how God changes the brain through the process of neuroplasticity.
Dr. Courtney Dookie demonstrated how to use biblical meditation and prayer to:
1. Improve memory, focus and concentration
2. Regulate emotions associated with trauma, depression, and anxiety
3. Manage crisis and adapt to the crisis moment
4. Increases empathy for self, others and our community
5. Improve interpersonal connections between spouses, friends, families, and co-workers
6. Develop a closer connection with God and help us to understand His will for our lives
7. Heal the brain from the damage caused by trauma
8. Change the structure and function of the negative impact of development trauma/childhood trauma
9. Reconstruct negative thought patterns, regulate emotions, and transform lives
10. Helps you to understand your purpose and live life to your full potential
Dr. Dookie is married to Sania Dookie, and they have two beautiful children, Raziela and Mikael. He is a Registered Provisional Clinical Psychologist with Alberta College of Psychologist and a member of the Psychologist Association of Alberta. He is passionate about helping individuals find real transformation and renewing of their minds. He is the founder of Mind Renewal Ministry and currently serves as a clinical psychologist in his private practice Dookies’ Psychological Services in Northern Alberta. He has his Doctoral degree in Clinical Psychology, with an emphasis on developmental trauma. He achieved his BA in Theology at Northern Caribbean University, Jamaica, and MA in Spiritual Care and Psychotherapy at Wilfrid Laurier University, Canada. Dr. Dookie has been providing individuals and couples therapy since 2012. He specializes in developmental trauma, addiction, and mental disorders.
Dr. Dookie is putting his own principles into practice to ensure that he is positive, productive and prosperous amid the pandemic! His thought-provoking reading materials will help you to understand your purpose and live life to your fullest potential. All of Dr. Courtney Dookie’s books are currently available on Amazon and his website: www.drcourtneydookie.ca
