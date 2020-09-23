Hoyer Floor Remarks on the Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act

Click here to watch the video.

“Madam Speaker, the global climate crisis is one of the greatest challenges of our time. We must confront climate change, and an essential part of that is investing in clean energy innovation. This alone is certainly not going be enough to address the climate crisis we face. But it is a critical step forward that we can and must take right now.

“That’s why House Democrats are bringing forward the Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act today. This legislation represents progress in the fight against the climate crisis. It represents a significant investment in clean energy infrastructure and job-creation. In addition to investing in clean energy production, distribution, and storage, this legislation sets new energy efficiency standards for buildings and provides funding for homes, schools, manufacturing facilities, and public buildings to upgrade and improve their energy efficiency. It makes bold investments in wind and solar, in advanced nuclear technologies, and in helping to decarbonize the fossil-fuel sector. If we hope to meet the targets that climate scientists say are necessary to avoid the most catastrophic consequences of climate change, we are going to need to employ all of these technologies.

“Recognizing the need to fight for environmental justice, the Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act prioritizes the needs of those living on the front lines of the climate crisis, including minority, tribal, and low-income communities.

“We are also creating a Clean Energy Workforce Development Program, championed by my dear friend Rep. Bobby Rush, to train workers to succeed and help America lead the clean energy revolution. While the Trump Administration cedes the race to being a world leader in the clean energy economy to our foreign competitors, this bill seizes the moment and takes advantage of the economic opportunities that come from taking a bold approach to the global climate crisis.

“House Democrats recognize that you can’t lead the clean energy economy if you refuse to believe that cleaner energy is necessary. Until we get serious about the dangers of the climate crisis, America will be unable to take advantage of its economic opportunities. That’s why this bill is so important and why I am urging all of my colleagues to join in me supporting it.

“I want to thank Chairman Frank Pallone of the Energy and Commerce Committee, Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson of the Science, Space, and Technology Committee, and Chairman Raul Grijalva of the Natural Resource Committee for working so hard to bring this legislation together and advance it to the Floor. I want to thank all the Democratic Members of those Committees and the bill sponsors for their hard work and contributions to this legislation as well.

“Today, the Democratic-led House is doing its job for the people by supporting the development of a clean-energy economy and taking an important step to tackle the climate crisis in a serious way that creates jobs and opportunities for our workers. Vote ‘yes’ for a cleaner environment and a more prosperous and successful America.”