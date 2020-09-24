Widely Acclaimed Assets Are $exy Founder, Sharon Lechter, to be Featured in Lemonade Legend Magazine
Special Issue of Lemonade Legend Magazine Focuses on Assets and Financial Literacy
Women in business do business differently with women in business than they do with men in business.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharon Lechter, international speaker, best-selling author, philanthropist, and licensed CPA, will be featured on the cover of a special edition of Lemonade Legend Magazine. Lechter, the premier expert for financial literacy and entrepreneurial success is the head of the Assets Are $exy movement, and the entire issue will be dedicated and themed to Assets Are $exy, featuring their speakers and sponsors.
— Sharon Lechter
Assets Are $exy is designed to support female entrepreneurs and executives who want to leverage their income into assets and then turn those assets into economic engines. Lechter’s mentoring philosophy and financial teachings inspire and equip women to move to their next level outfitted with the skills to succeed.
The next Assets Are $exy event will take place in November and is sponsored by Lemonade Legend Magazine's editor Michelle Faust, best selling author of "Diagnose Your Financial Health", Dr. Wendy Labat, and many of Lechter’s mentees.
“Women in business do business differently with women in business than they do with men in business,” says Lechter. “The powerhouse lineup of women speakers will share proven strategies that work. Attendees can stand on the shoulders of giants and be inspired to take those next steps boldly and confidently.”
The premier Assets Are $exy event drew in an astounding 1,100 people who registered to learn about how to move their business forward successfully in the “new” economy. As of 2018, there were 12.3 million women-owned businesses in the U.S., yet only 1.7% exceeded $1 million in revenue according to the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
To support or enroll in the Assets Are $exy movement, visit www.AssetsAreSexy.com
About Lemonade Legend Magazine: Lemonade Legend Magazine specializes in amplifying the voice of people who have experienced breakthrough moments in their life. Turning lemons to lemonade. 3 editions of the Lemonade Magazine have been published in 2020, publishing over 30 articles.
About Michelle Faust: Michelle Faust is the founder of Lemonade Legend, a company offering both print and media exposure through her anthology series, digital magazine, a publishing house, podcast and virtual stages and an upcoming TV show. Her ideal client is women who have lemonade stories to share and need a platform that shines the spotlight on them. The inception of The Lemonade Stand started with her own self-realization that she had a story herself of learning how to acquire a fearless attitude due to having a severe hearing loss which had impacted her own self-worth and created limiting beliefs. Her story is full of vulnerability, courage, and learning how to cope in a world which values perfection by developing her alternative strengths. After 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry she elected to leap into the entrepreneurial world and follow her heart, which ultimately led to the creation of Lemonade Legend. Her book is her anthology series, that not only provides a powerful resource for women struggling with their own lemonade challenges but is also emerging into a community of like-minded women who want to share, support, and lift up their sisters. https://www.lemonadelegend.com/
