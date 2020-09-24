Telnyx Announces Telnyx.org - Providing Universal Communications for Social Impact
Initiative Provides Verified Non-Profits, Social Enterprises and Social Entrepreneurs With Discounted Access To The Telnyx Mission Control Portal and API
Our mission has always been as simple as it is necessary - to make universal communications possible. The Telnyx.org Impact Initiative aims to bolster our commitment to this mission.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telnyx, the world’s only self-service, full-stack communications platform — today announced the creation of the company’s social impact arm — Telnyx.org. Aimed at non-profits, social enterprises, and social entrepreneurs, the Telnyx.org Impact Initiative offers $500 USD in social impact credit to use on the Telnyx platform, among other benefits to include discounts on Telnyx platform usage and access to their global customer support team available 24/7/365.
— David Casem, CEO of Telnyx
“Recent weeks and months have demonstrated the power of technology to shine a light on pressing social issues like injustice and inequality. With Telnyx.org, we want our technology to serve as an invaluable tool for those determined to make the world a better place,” said David Casem, CEO of Telnyx. “We’ve established the Telnyx.org Impact Initiative to empower non-profits to meet their communication needs and drive change. We can’t wait to see what the nonprofit and social entrepreneur communities build next.”
To qualify for the Impact Initiative, you must be a 501(c)(3) organization (or an equivalent tax-exempt non-profit organization in your country), or a B-Corp or social enterprise committed to being a force for good in the world.
In addition to the $500 USD social impact credit, participants in the Telnyx.org Impact Initiative will gain discounted access to cloud communications (including voice, SMS, networking, and wireless) via the Telnyx Mission Control Portal and API. Using the Mission Control Portal, users can acquire phone numbers, build omnichannel experiences, configure their communications, and monitor usage in real-time. Telnyx provides comprehensive API documentation, SDKs, and easy-to-follow guides, all available via its Developer Center.
- The Telnyx.org Impact Initiative can empower organizations to connect with their volunteers, audiences, and supporters by building intelligent, personalized communications solutions:
- Volunteer contact and organization systems using a combination of programmable SMS, MMS, and voice calling.
- Text-to-donate initiatives leveraging our SMS API.
- Campaigns to raise funds and awareness through omnichannel communications experiences.
- Platforms to contact representatives and government agencies via phone call or fax in one click.
- Smart Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems to handle inbound calls to an organization’s main phone line or contact center effectively and efficiently.
Eligible organizations can apply for the initiative via an online application form. Once eligibility is confirmed, organizations will receive their $500 credit, so they may sign up for the Mission Control Portal and explore the Developer Center to start using voice, SMS, networking, or wireless right away.
About Telnyx
Telnyx delivers voice, SMS, and more for next-gen connectivity applications. A robust platform that provides global carrier-grade services, Telnyx maintains a global, private IP network and grants its customers unprecedented control through its easy-to-use portal and intuitive APIs.
Telnyx products include voice, messaging, fax, lookup, and wireless APIs. Customers provision services on-demand and only pay for what they use. Every Telnyx customer has access to 24/7 in-house engineering support, and Telnyx continues to offer complimentary services like configuration management, enterprise security, and fraud detection.
For more information, please visit telnyx.com.
