Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss of $2.3 Million and Operating Loss of $21.6 Million for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $2.3 million, or $48.97 per diluted share, for the six months June 30, 2020. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $3.8 million, or $82.18 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
The results for the six months was driven by losses in the Company’s financial guaranty segment related to a commutation of the remaining portfolio of financial guaranty reinsurance business it had assumed from Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp (“AGMC”). Book value per share at June 30, 2020 was $1,112.19, a decline from the book value per share of $1,159.08 at December 31, 2019.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company had an operating loss of $21.6 million, or $462.85 per diluted share, compared to an operating loss of $7.8 million, or $169.26 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Operating income for the property and casualty segment in 2020 was $1.0 million, compared to the $1.7 million operating income in 2019 for this segment. The financial guaranty segment had operating losses of $22.1 million for 2020, compared to operating losses of $9.8 million for 2019.
Net earned property and casualty premiums increased $4.1 million from $3.9 million in 2019 to $8.0 million in 2020, driven primarily by increased reinsurance participation on underlying non-standard auto programs in Texas. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 25.1% to 53.3% driven primarily by lower prior year favorable development, however underwriting income increased from $0.2 million to $1.3 million driven by higher volume. Fee income decreased from $6.1 million to $5.3 million as underlying direct written premium volumes declined primarily impacted by temporary business contractions related to COVID-19. P&C operating income declined from $1.7 million to $1.0 million primarily driven by allocation of operating expenses from American Overseas Reinsurance Company Limited (“AORE”) as it transitioned to an affiliate reinsurer of non-standard auto business.
In 2020, the financial guaranty reinsurance business at AORE was eliminated as a result of the commutation with AGMC. The aggregate outstanding par value of the reinsurance portfolio commuted was $345.0 million. This commutation was the primary driver of the operating loss of $22.1 million in 2020, compared to operating losses of $9.8 million in 2019 which were driven by net losses associated with the commutation of $1.065 billion of outstanding par during the second quarter of 2019, as well as unfavorable development on outstanding losses. As of June 30, 2019, outstanding par within the financial guaranty segment was $372 million. As of June 30, 2020, AORE no longer has any financial guaranty exposure remaining.
Overall operating expenses excluding restructuring charges declined $0.4 million from $6.7 million to $6.3 million for the six months ended June 2020 and 2019.
As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: (i) the Company's reviewing the results of our entire portfolio of policies. Management considers credit derivative policies as a normal extension of AORE’s financial guaranty business and reinsurance in substance.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.
Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.
Information About the Company
American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.
American Overseas Group Limited
|American Overseas Group Limited
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(unaudited)
|As at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|(dollars in thousands)
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|Investments:
|Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value
|$
|63,989
|$
|129,748
|Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value
|4,320
|1,181
|Cash and cash equivalents
|22,497
|22,602
|Restricted cash
|666
|10,557
|Accrued investment income
|329
|675
|Premiums receivable
|79,032
|81,000
|Deferred insurance premiums
|107,834
|125,728
|Reinsurance balances receivable, net
|199,802
|210,405
|Salvage and subrogation recoverable
|-
|386
|Deferred policy acquisition costs
|3,676
|515
|Intangible assets
|4,800
|4,800
|Goodwill
|33,050
|33,050
|Other assets
|4,690
|3,184
|Total Assets
|$
|524,685
|$
|623,831
|Liabilities and Equity
|Liabilities:
|Loss and loss expense reserve
|$
|194,855
|$
|263,686
|Deferred commission income
|2,579
|-
|Unearned premiums
|111,755
|128,793
|Ceded premium payable
|80,116
|89,078
|Payable to general agents
|3,582
|3,087
|Funds withheld
|54,223
|52,794
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|5,660
|5,071
|Redeemable preference shares: ($0.10 par value and $1,000 redemption value;
authorized shares - 75,000; issued and outstanding shares - 13,600 and 38,600
at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
|2,616
|7,292
|Derivative liabilities
|-
|10
|Notes payable
|16,521
|16,521
|Non-owned interest in VIE
|300
|300
|Interest payable
|451
|451
|Fair value adjustment
|-
|2,901
|Deferred tax liability
|539
|322
|Total Liabilities
|473,197
|570,306
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common shares
|4,638
|4,618
|Additional paid-in capital
|189,054
|189,002
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,497
|1,323
|Retained deficit
|(149,754
|)
|(147,471
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|45,435
|47,472
|Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries
|6,053
|6,053
|Total Equity
|51,488
|53,525
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|524,685
|$
|623,831
|See Notes to 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
|American Overseas Group Limited
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited)
|For six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Six Months ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|Net premiums earned
|$
|4,438
|$
|(10,382
|)
|Fee income
|5,251
|6,052
|Change in fair value of credit derivatives
|Realized gains and other settlements
|2
|72
|Unrealized gains
|-
|189
|Net change in fair value of credit derivatives
|2
|261
|Net investment income
|592
|1,336
|Net realized gains on investments
|1,500
|87
|Fair value adjustment
|2,077
|11,917
|Other income
|-
|31
|Total revenues
|13,860
|9,302
|Expenses
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|5,811
|5,957
|Acquisition expenses
|2,239
|(444
|)
|Operating expenses
|6,690
|6,677
|Other expense
|284
|-
|Interest expense
|902
|902
|Total expenses
|15,926
|13,092
|Net (loss) available to common shareholders
|$
|(2,066
|)
|$
|(3,790
|)
|Income tax (expense)
|(216
|)
|(2
|)
|Net (loss) before dividends
|(2,282
|)
|(3,792
|)
|Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary
|-
|-
|Net (loss) available to common shareholders
|$
|(2,282
|)
|$
|(3,792
|)
|Net (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(49.30
|)
|$
|(82.18
|)
|Diluted
|(48.97
|)
|(82.18
|)
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|46,295
|46,142
|Diluted
|46,605
|46,142
|See Notes to 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
|AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.
|NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT
|(dollars in thousands)
|June 30, 2020
|Net income
available to
common
shareholders
|Net realized
loss on sales of
investments
|Net change in
fair value of
credit
derivatives
|Fair value
adjustments
|Restructuring
Charges
|Operating income
|Property and casualty:
|Net premiums earned
|$
|7,951
|$
|7,951
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|(4,234
|)
|(4,234
|)
|Acquisition expenses
|(2,369
|)
|(2,369
|)
|Property/Casualty Underwriting Income
|1,348
|1,348
|Fee income
|5,251
|5,251
|Operating expenses
|(5,623
|)
|362
|(5,261
|)
|Income tax
|(216
|)
|(76
|)
|(292
|)
|Property and casualty
|760
|-
|-
|-
|286
|1,046
|Financial guaranty:
|Net premiums earned
|(3,513
|)
|3,703
|190
|Net change in fair value of credit derivatives
|2
|(2
|)
|-
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|(1,577
|)
|(19,546
|)
|(21,123
|)
|Acquisition expenses
|130
|(153
|)
|(23
|)
|Operating expenses
|(1,100
|)
|(1,100
|)
|Financial guaranty
|(6,058
|)
|-
|(2
|)
|(15,996
|)
|-
|(22,056
|)
|Corporate and Investing
|Net investment income
|592
|592
|Net realized loss on sales of investments
|1,500
|(21,000
|)
|19,500
|-
|Fair value adjustment
|2,077
|(2,077
|)
|-
|Operating expenses
|33
|33
|Interest expense
|(902
|)
|(902
|)
|Other expense, net of other income
|(284
|)
|(284
|)
|Corporate and investing
|3,016
|(21,000
|)
|-
|17,423
|-
|(561
|)
|Group total
|$
|(2,282
|)
|$
|(21,000
|)
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|1,427
|$
|286
|$
|(21,571
|)
|AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.
|NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT
|(dollars in thousands)
|June 30, 2019
|Net income
available to
common
shareholders
|Net realized
loss on sales of
investments
|Net change in
fair value of
credit
derivatives
|Fair value
adjustments
|Restructuring
Charges
|Operating income
|Property and casualty:
|Net premiums earned
|$
|3,881
|$
|3,881
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|(972
|)
|(972
|)
|Acquisition expenses
|(2,689
|)
|(2,689
|)
|Property/Casualty Underwriting Income
|220
|220
|Fee income
|6,052
|6,052
|Operating expenses
|(4,525
|)
|(4,525
|)
|Income tax
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Property and casualty
|1,745
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,745
|Financial guaranty:
|Net premiums earned
|(14,263
|)
|12,852
|(1,411
|)
|Net change in fair value of credit derivatives
|261
|(189
|)
|72
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|(4,985
|)
|(1,822
|)
|(6,807
|)
|Acquisition expenses
|3,133
|(2,855
|)
|278
|Operating expenses
|(1,899
|)
|(1,899
|)
|Financial guaranty
|(17,753
|)
|-
|(189
|)
|8,175
|-
|(9,767
|)
|Corporate and Investing
|Net investment income
|1,336
|1,336
|Net realized loss on sales of investments
|87
|(87
|)
|-
|Fair value adjustment
|11,917
|(11,917
|)
|-
|Operating expenses
|(253
|)
|(253
|)
|Interest expense
|(902
|)
|(902
|)
|Other income, net of other expense
|31
|31
|Corporate and investing
|12,216
|(87
|)
|-
|(11,917
|)
|-
|212
|Group total
|$
|(3,792
|)
|$
|(87
|)
|$
|(189
|)
|$
|(3,741
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(7,810
|)