Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss of $2.3 Million and Operating Loss of $21.6 Million for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $2.3 million, or $48.97 per diluted share, for the six months June 30, 2020. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $3.8 million, or $82.18 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

The results for the six months was driven by losses in the Company’s financial guaranty segment related to a commutation of the remaining portfolio of financial guaranty reinsurance business it had assumed from Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp (“AGMC”). Book value per share at June 30, 2020 was $1,112.19, a decline from the book value per share of $1,159.08 at December 31, 2019.  

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company had an operating loss of $21.6 million, or $462.85 per diluted share, compared to an operating loss of $7.8 million, or $169.26 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Operating income for the property and casualty segment in 2020 was $1.0 million, compared to the $1.7 million operating income in 2019 for this segment. The financial guaranty segment had operating losses of $22.1 million for 2020, compared to operating losses of $9.8 million for 2019.

Net earned property and casualty premiums increased $4.1 million from $3.9 million in 2019 to $8.0 million in 2020, driven primarily by increased reinsurance participation on underlying non-standard auto programs in Texas. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 25.1% to 53.3% driven primarily by lower prior year favorable development, however underwriting income increased from $0.2 million to $1.3 million driven by higher volume. Fee income decreased from $6.1 million to $5.3 million as underlying direct written premium volumes declined primarily impacted by temporary business contractions related to COVID-19. P&C operating income declined from $1.7 million to $1.0 million primarily driven by allocation of operating expenses from American Overseas Reinsurance Company Limited (“AORE”) as it transitioned to an affiliate reinsurer of non-standard auto business.

In 2020, the financial guaranty reinsurance business at AORE was eliminated as a result of the commutation with AGMC. The aggregate outstanding par value of the reinsurance portfolio commuted was $345.0 million. This commutation was the primary driver of the operating loss of $22.1 million in 2020, compared to operating losses of $9.8 million in 2019 which were driven by net losses associated with the commutation of $1.065 billion of outstanding par during the second quarter of 2019, as well as unfavorable development on outstanding losses. As of June 30, 2019, outstanding par within the financial guaranty segment was $372 million. As of June 30, 2020, AORE no longer has any financial guaranty exposure remaining.

Overall operating expenses excluding restructuring charges declined $0.4 million from $6.7 million to $6.3 million for the six months ended June 2020 and 2019.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: (i) the Company's reviewing the results of our entire portfolio of policies. Management considers credit derivative policies as a normal extension of AORE’s financial guaranty business and reinsurance in substance.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands)    
                       
                       
                June 30, 2020     December 31, 2019
Assets                
    Investments:            
      Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value   $ 63,989       $ 129,748  
      Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value       4,320         1,181  
    Cash and cash equivalents       22,497         22,602  
    Restricted cash       666         10,557  
    Accrued investment income       329         675  
    Premiums receivable       79,032         81,000  
    Deferred insurance premiums       107,834         125,728  
    Reinsurance balances receivable, net       199,802         210,405  
    Salvage and subrogation recoverable       -         386  
    Deferred policy acquisition costs       3,676         515  
    Intangible assets       4,800         4,800  
    Goodwill         33,050         33,050  
    Other assets       4,690         3,184  
      Total Assets     $ 524,685       $ 623,831  
                       
Liabilities and Equity            
                       
  Liabilities:            
    Loss and loss expense reserve     $ 194,855       $ 263,686  
    Deferred commission income       2,579         -  
    Unearned premiums       111,755         128,793  
    Ceded premium payable       80,116         89,078  
    Payable to general agents       3,582         3,087  
    Funds withheld       54,223         52,794  
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities       5,660         5,071  
    Redeemable preference shares: ($0.10 par value and $1,000 redemption value;
authorized shares - 75,000; issued and outstanding shares - 13,600 and 38,600
at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)		     2,616         7,292  
    Derivative liabilities       -         10  
    Notes payable       16,521         16,521  
    Non-owned interest in VIE       300         300  
    Interest payable       451         451  
    Fair value adjustment       -         2,901  
    Deferred tax liability       539         322  
      Total Liabilities       473,197         570,306  
                       
  Shareholders' Equity:            
    Common shares       4,638         4,618  
    Additional paid-in capital       189,054         189,002  
    Accumulated other comprehensive income       1,497         1,323  
    Retained deficit       (149,754 )       (147,471 )
      Total Shareholders' Equity       45,435         47,472  
      Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries       6,053         6,053  
    Total Equity       51,488         53,525  
                       
      Total Liabilities and Equity     $ 524,685       $ 623,831  
                       
                       
    See Notes to 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
                       



American Overseas Group Limited 
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited) 
For six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 
                       
                       
                Six Months ended June 30,
                    2020       2019  
  Revenues              
                       
    Net premiums earned       $ 4,438     $ (10,382 )
    Fee income         5,251       6,052  
                       
  Change in fair value of credit derivatives            
    Realized gains and other settlements         2       72  
    Unrealized gains         -       189  
                       
      Net change in fair value of credit derivatives         2       261  
                       
    Net investment income         592       1,336  
    Net realized gains on investments         1,500       87  
    Fair value adjustment         2,077       11,917  
    Other income         -       31  
                       
      Total revenues         13,860       9,302  
                       
  Expenses              
    Losses and loss adjustment expenses         5,811       5,957  
    Acquisition expenses         2,239       (444 )
    Operating expenses         6,690       6,677  
    Other expense         284       -  
    Interest expense         902       902  
                       
      Total expenses         15,926       13,092  
                       
Net (loss) available to common shareholders       $ (2,066 )   $ (3,790 )
    Income tax (expense)         (216 )     (2 )
                       
Net (loss) before dividends         (2,282 )     (3,792 )
    Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary         -       -  
                       
                       
Net (loss) available to common shareholders       $ (2,282 )   $ (3,792 )
                       
                       
  Net (loss) per common share:            
  Basic           $ (49.30 )   $ (82.18 )
  Diluted             (48.97 )     (82.18 )
                       
  Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:            
  Basic             46,295       46,142  
  Diluted             46,605       46,142  
                       
  See Notes to 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com    
                       



AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.         
           
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT         
             
             
(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2020
  Net income
available to
common
shareholders		 Net realized
loss on sales of
investments		 Net change in
fair value of
credit
derivatives		 Fair value
adjustments		 Restructuring
Charges		 Operating income
Property and casualty:            
             
Net premiums earned $ 7,951           $ 7,951  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   (4,234 )           (4,234 )
Acquisition expenses   (2,369 )           (2,369 )
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income   1,348             1,348  
             
Fee income   5,251             5,251  
Operating expenses   (5,623 )         362     (5,261 )
Income tax   (216 )         (76 )   (292 )
Property and casualty   760     -     -     -     286     1,046  
             
Financial guaranty:            
             
Net premiums earned   (3,513 )       3,703       190  
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives   2       (2 )       -  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   (1,577 )       (19,546 )     (21,123 )
Acquisition expenses   130         (153 )     (23 )
Operating expenses   (1,100 )           (1,100 )
Financial guaranty   (6,058 )   -     (2 )   (15,996 )   -     (22,056 )
             
Corporate and Investing            
             
Net investment income   592             592  
Net realized loss on sales of investments   1,500     (21,000 )     19,500       -  
Fair value adjustment   2,077         (2,077 )     -  
Operating expenses   33             33  
Interest expense   (902 )           (902 )
Other expense, net of other income   (284 )           (284 )
Corporate and investing   3,016     (21,000 )   -     17,423     -     (561 )
             
Group total $ (2,282 ) $ (21,000 ) $ (2 ) $ 1,427   $ 286   $ (21,571 )
             
             
             
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.          
           
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT         
             
             
(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019
  Net income
available to
common
shareholders		 Net realized
loss on sales of
investments		 Net change in
fair value of
credit
derivatives		 Fair value
adjustments		 Restructuring
Charges		 Operating income
Property and casualty:            
             
Net premiums earned $ 3,881           $ 3,881  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   (972 )           (972 )
Acquisition expenses   (2,689 )           (2,689 )
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income   220             220  
             
Fee income   6,052             6,052  
Operating expenses   (4,525 )           (4,525 )
Income tax   (2 )           (2 )
Property and casualty   1,745     -     -     -     -     1,745  
             
Financial guaranty:            
             
Net premiums earned   (14,263 )       12,852       (1,411 )
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives   261       (189 )       72  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   (4,985 )       (1,822 )     (6,807 )
Acquisition expenses   3,133         (2,855 )     278  
Operating expenses   (1,899 )           (1,899 )
Financial guaranty   (17,753 )   -     (189 )   8,175     -     (9,767 )
             
Corporate and Investing            
             
Net investment income   1,336             1,336  
Net realized loss on sales of investments   87     (87 )         -  
Fair value adjustment   11,917         (11,917 )     -  
Operating expenses   (253 )           (253 )
Interest expense   (902 )           (902 )
Other income, net of other expense   31             31  
Corporate and investing   12,216     (87 )   -     (11,917 )   -     212  
             
Group total $ (3,792 ) $ (87 ) $ (189 ) $ (3,741 ) $ -   $ (7,810 )
             

