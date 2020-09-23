Vertava Health Celebrates Recovery Month With National Recording Artist Jimmy Charles
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (September 26, 2020) - Vertava Health, a leading provider of treatment and recovery services for substance use and behavioral disorders is proud to celebrate the 31st observance of National Recovery Month. On Saturday September 26, at 11:00 a.m. National Recording Artist Jimmy Charles joins Vertava Health for a mini concert and candid conversation about his passion for raising awareness and understanding of substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health disorders.
This special concert will be broadcast live on the Vertava Health Facebook Page from the famous Dark Horse Recording Studios in Franklin. The event coincides with the nationwide debut of the single and music video for “Hard Way to Go.” Through this powerful song, Jimmy Charles illustrates the anguish those battling addiction face on a daily basis and offers inspiration and hope even when life becomes difficult.
“We know you’ll be inspired by the music, which can be an important part of the healing process for many patients in recovery,” says Vertava Health Area Vice President of Sales Shaya Wimple. “We are excited to host this wonderful event that gives Vertava Health a chance to partner with a talented artist like Jimmy Charles while spreading the word about our evidence-based, personalized treatment programs that equip patients with the tools they need to live out their best future.”
“I think ‘Hard Way to Go’ is as down-to-earth and as honest as it gets,” said Jimmy Charles. “Whether struggling with addiction or life’s frequent hurdles, I truly believe the storyline will hit home with many. While the subject is deep, the message is uplifting in the sense of making people aware that we all have taken a step forward only to fall back a time or two and it’s ok. The important thing is that we continue to move forward.”
According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in 2018 approximately 20.3 million people aged 12 or older have suffered from a substance use disorder related to their use of illicit drugs in the past year. Opioids, including prescription painkillers and heroin, are now the leading cause of unintentional death in the U.S. In fact, if you are under the age of 50 in America you are more likely to die from an overdose than any other cause including a car accident or cancer.
We must change the conversations surrounding addiction, treatment and recovery if we want to end the revolving door of addiction. This Recovery Month take the time to celebrate you and your loved one’s triumphs over addiction. Educate yourself on the realities of the disease and the benefits of treatment.
ABOUT VERTAVA HEALTH:
Vertava Health is a fully credentialed provider of SUD and co-occurring behavioral health disorders. We have a network of healthcare providers that partner with you throughout your treatment to ensure you receive an evidence-based care plan, tailored to your needs. We offer a full continuum of care on-site and online to equip you with the tools and resources to live out your best future.
