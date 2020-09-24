Ciro Dapagio, CEO of CDP, Content Creator and leading man of "The Mobking" to release "Suitcasing" on Amazon Prime.
"The Mobking" and "Silent Partners" Leading Man Ciro Dapagio to release 'SUITCASING" A new Prison Comedy!HOLLYWOOD , CALIFORNIA, USA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ciro Dapagio, CEO of Ciro Dapagio Productions, talented content creator and leading man of "The Mobking" to release "Suitcasing" on Amazon Prime OCt 2020. A new prison comedy starring Ciro Dapagio, James Bishop, Barry Jay Minoff, Christopher DeFranco, Jennifer Perez, Jamal Kendrell Wright, Tracy Pace and many more. Written by James Bishop, Jokes Yanes, and Ciro Dapagio. Directed by Jokes Yanes and created by Ciro Dapagio.
Dapagio, who is a rare combination of artistic talent mixed with ferocious street credibility, is scheduled to start filming The MobKing in 2020. “The MobKing,” is based on the life experiences of Dapagio and has been picked up by Wanda Halcyon Television, New Street Pictures to be filmed at Pinewood Studios. Dapagio is also the Executive Producer and lead actor in films such as Silent Partners, Brass Knuckles, and Bound. Beginning his acting career in early 2018, Dapagio is already known as a leading man on TV and in movies as a tough guy who will stop at nothing to get what he wants. Dapagio works diligently with his production team to create entertaining content. His persistence has generated millions of social media followers who have contributed to the success of each project that he has released.
https://www.facebook.com/CiroDapagio/
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8746712/
https://vimeo.com/user106754325
Diana R Carter
Arykas and Ybots PR
+1 323-237-7582
email us here