Cowen Joins More Than 1,300 CEOs in Commitment to Advance Inclusion and Diversity in the Workplace

Coalition Expands Reach and Impact into the Financial Services Industry

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) today announced that Chair and CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon joins more than 1,300 CEOs who have pledged to take action to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace through the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ coalition.



In signing the CEO Action Pledge, Cowen joins other leading companies across the U.S. that commit to four areas of action: continuing to cultivate workplaces that support open dialogue on complex, and sometimes difficult, conversations about inclusion and diversity; implementing and expanding unconscious bias education; sharing lessons learned from the best known—and unsuccessful—actions; and engaging their boards of directors in the development and evaluation of inclusion and diversity strategies.

“Advancing inclusion and diversity at Cowen is at the heart of our values of Vision, Empathy, Sustainability and Tenacious Teamwork,” said Solomon. “Taking the Pledge not only reaffirms Cowen’s ongoing commitment to inclusion and diversity, but also encourages others to do the same.”

Cowen believes that inclusion and diversity are important catalysts for success and innovation in the workplace and are a vital part of achieving its corporate objectives and key results. Cowen has had a longstanding focus on creating a distinctive and collaborative culture, in which everyone can thrive to their full potential. Signature initiatives include “Women Who Outperform,” the Cowen Inclusion Series, a program of CEO-led conversations with diverse leaders from across industries, and innovative theater-based, cross-cultural awareness and unconscious bias training.

“We look forward to working with the other members of the coalition to create positive change and innovation in the financial services industry and beyond,” Solomon added.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,300 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations.

