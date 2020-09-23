Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hwy 23 is now open in east St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids (Sept. 23, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23---Eastbound Highway 23 is now open in east St. Cloud, near Sauk Rapids, between Benton County Road 1/Mayhew Lake Road NE and 35th Avenue NE. Road  was closed to respond to crash earlier this morning.

MnDOT appreciates your patience during this emergency road closure. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

# # #

