Associa Chicagoland Hires Michele Trina as Vice President of Operations

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland announces the hiring of Michele Trina as the vice president of operations.

Ms. Trina has been involved in the property management industry since 1998 and brings with her extensive experience in operating suburban properties and working directly with community associations. Her areas of expertise include business strategy, operational improvement, financial and budget planning, and conflict management. In her new role as the vice president of operations, Ms. Trina will oversee a diverse team of managers and operational staff and will help lead management operations.

“Michele’s experience in maintaining all aspects of community management, strong client focus, and proven team leadership abilities will enable her to provide the highest level of management services for our clients,” stated Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president. “Associa Chicagoland is proud to welcome her to the team, and we are excited to see how her leadership will contribute to our client vision and help continue to drive excellence for our branch.”

Ms. Trina is a licensed community association manager in Illinois and has obtained the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and the Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation through the Community Associations Institute (CAI). She is a member of CAI and has been a featured speaker at their annual conference, where she educated board members, managers, and homeowners.

