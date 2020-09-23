CommPRO & The Museum of Public Relations to Host Free Virtual Event Featuring John Dean, Bestselling Author of ‘Authoritarian Nightmare: Trump and His Followers’

Dean will be interviewed by CNN’s Michael Zelden on September 30, 2020 at 6 pm Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- New York City, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommPRO (https://www.commpro.biz/), a digital publication for the C-Suite in corporate communications, marketing, public relations and financial services, in partnership with The Museum of Public Relations today announced a free virtual event with bestselling author John Dean, moderated by CNN’s Michael Zelden, to take place September 30, 2020 at 6 pm Eastern Time. During this event, John Dean will discuss his newest bestseller, ‘Authoritarian Nightmare: Trump and His Followers.’ Registration is free at http://sumo.ly/14qtk.

‘Authoritarian Nightmare’ is John Dean’s psychological investigation into the psyche and personality of Donald J. Trump and his base. Best known for his treatise on Richard M. Nixon, Dean drills deep inside the mind of the current president to understand the roots of his dictatorial dreams and how close we are to facing an “authoritarian nightmare” if he’s elected again. Dean worked with Bob Altemeyer, a professor of psychology whose expertise is the study of authoritarianism, to closely explore why Trump’s base is so faithful to him.

John Dean previously served as Counsel to the President of the United States from July 1970 to April 1973. Before becoming White House counsel at age 31, he was the chief minority counsel to the Judiciary Committee of the US House of Representatives, an associate director of a law reform commission, and an associate deputy attorney general at the US Department of Justice. For the past 15 years, Dean has been a visiting scholar and lecturer at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School of Communications. Since 2017 he has been a political and legal commentator for CNN.

Moderating the event and interviewing John Dean will be Michael Zeldin, who has served as a TV legal analyst since 1996, covering the OJ Simpson murder trial, Whitewater/Lewinsky investigation, Clinton impeachment proceedings, Gore v. Bush court challenges, and the Mueller Special Counsel investigation. Zeldin has published op-ed pieces for CNN.com, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Hill, The Washington Times, and The Washington Post. He is an internationally recognized expert on money laundering, terrorist financing and economic sanctions.

To learn more about this event and to register, please click here.

ABOUT COMMPRO

CommPRO (https://www.commpro.biz/) is a digital publication for the C-Suite in corporate communications, marketing, public relations and financial services.

ABOUT THE MUSEUM OF PUBLIC RELATIONS

The Museum of Public Relations, a 501(c3), is the world's only museum dedicated to the field of public relations.

CONTACT: fays@commpro.biz