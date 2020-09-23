Gunma Fuji Securities International Finance Report: Japanese Shares Climb After Tokyo Lowers Virus Alert

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief economist at Gunma Fuji Securities International today offers an insight into the current situation on the Japanese stock market, company-growth and Gunma-tech news.



Last week, as the capital city of Tokyo dropped its coronavirus alert by one notch from the highest level, Japanese shares climbed higher, tracking strength in U.S. stock futures. The benchmark Nikkei share average was up, the broader Topix gained, and all but five of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange were also trading higher.

The city's daily cases have gradually declined since hitting a peak in early August, which is positive news and finally, it would appear that Tokyo sees some light at the end of the long tunnel.

Chief Economist at Gunma Fuji Securities International, Yokouchi Sumitomo said: "During recent months, with the virus alert on its highest level in Tokyo and the markets proving to be even more volatile, we have seen a large increase in new clients opening advisory accounts, as people are seeking more advice on which stocks to buy from our wealth managers."

In July on the advice of experts, Tokyo had raised the alert to "red" following a rise in infections. The city's daily cases have now declined since peaking in early August.

Yokouchi Sumitomo went on to say, "Gunma Fuji staff are now focusing our energy into the creation of our new online trading platform which will offer our clients 24-hour access to online trading. We are extremely excited about this new project and look forward to its launch early next year. We also hope that the virus cases continue to lower and our country's economy bounces back even stronger than before."

According to researchers at Gunma Fuji Securities International, new prime minister Yoshihide Suga has this week arranged talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to expand ties between Japan and China further and continue their countries' cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.

